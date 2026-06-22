Emotive Software to Debut AI-Powered Integrated Calling at NIADA 2026

Every dealership and finance company depends on phone conversations, but too often, important details on those calls are lost, incomplete, or locked inside someone’s notes” — Allen Dobbins

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emotive Software to Debut AI-Powered Integrated Calling at NIADA 2026New add-on feature records, transcribes, and summarizes calls directly inside the Emotive platform, helping dealers save time, improve training, and strengthen compliance.Emotive Software, the unified platform built for automotive dealers and finance companies, today announced the upcoming release of Integrated Calling, a powerful new AI-driven feature that allows users to make, record, transcribe, and summarize calls directly from their Emotive user screens.Emotive will showcase Integrated Calling in booth #227 at the NIADA Convention & Expo 2026.With Integrated Calling, dealer teams can make collection and sales calls from within Emotive, automatically record each conversation, save it to contact history, generate a searchable transcript, and receive an AI-powered summary of key points, action items, and customer tone within minutes. The result is a faster, more accurate way to document every customer interaction without relying on handwritten notes, fast keys, or manual data entry.“Every dealership and finance company depends on phone conversations, but too often, important details on those calls are lost, incomplete, or locked inside someone’s notes,” said Allen Dobbins, founder and CEO of Emotive Software. “Integrated Calling changes everything. It gives our customers a complete, accurate record of every important conversation, while saving their team’s significant time. This is a perfect example of what a platform built on modern technology can do when it comes to automating the work that slows people down and limits visibility into dealer operations.”The solution is designed to support multiple departments across the business:- Sales leaders can review call recordings and summaries for coaching opportunities.- Collection managers can use transcripts and summaries for performance improvement, audit support, and consistent documentation.- Compliance and legal teams can access a clear record of customer conversations when needed.With Emotive Integrated Calling, every call is recorded, transcribed, and summarized through the Emotive platform, creating a centralized source of truth for the dealership or finance operation.In a demonstration of the feature seen here, Emotive shows how customer calls are connected with one click, automatically saved to contact history, transcribed into searchable text, and summarized by MO, Emotive’s new AI assistant. The data includes notes, key points, action items, and even the customer’s tone.Unlike solutions that rely on fast keys or require users to remember additional steps, Emotive’s Integrated Calling is built to work automatically. Calls happen directly inside users’ everyday workflow, making it easier for teams to connect, record, and document every customer interaction without disrupting their day.Integrated Calling is available as an add-on subscription for Emotive customers.Dealers and finance leaders who are interested in seeing the new feature can stop by booth #227 at NIADA, watch the brief video demonstration on our YouTube channel , or schedule a personalized demo at www.emotivesoftware.com About EmotiveEmotive is an AI-powered, accounting-based software platform for independent automotive dealers who want to unify CRM, sales, service, lending, collections, and accounting in one connected view. Built by operators and open by design, Emotive helps teams make real-time decisions, shorten close cycles, and reduce fragmented data, so leaders can run on a shared, trustworthy source of truth. To learn more, visit www.emotivesoftware.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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