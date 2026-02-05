Emotive Year-in-Review: Dealers ‘Run on One Connected View’ as Modern ERP Momentum Accelerates

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emotive today announced 2025 milestones that signal the company’s arrival as the modern, accounting-based ERP platform for independent automotive dealers. Over the past year, Emotive advanced its open ecosystem, onboarded new clients using operator-informed best practices, and scaled internal operations to meet surging demand—all to help dealers make more informed, real-time decisions from a single connected view across retail, lending, service, collections, and accounting.“By closely collaborating with early customers and new integration partners, 2025 was a year of milestones and meaningful progress toward our goal of helping automotive dealers get one connected view of their business to make more informed, real-time decisions that directly support their growth goals,” said Allen Dobbins, Founder and CEO of Emotive Software. “Our commitment to continuous investment in product innovation, partner ecosystem expansion, customer support, and operational excellence will remain strong as we are poised to bring a record number of dealers onto the Emotive ERP platform in 2026.”Traditional DMS tools weren’t built to keep finance and operations in lockstep; Emotive is. Its modern, accounting-based ERP platform was built with deep operational expertise in mind, so the software supports how dealerships actually work. The modern, intuitive interface gets teams up and running fast and delivering business impact from day one.2025 Progress HighlightsEcosystem Development: Open integrations that power the One Connected ViewEmotive expanded its partner footprint to enable the exchange of mission-critical third-party data into and out of the platform—via real-time feeds where available or file-based refresh when appropriate—so dealers can see and act on the full story in one place. New integrations with additional payment partners, GPS hardware and software companies, collateral protection insurance (CPI) administrators, and technologies that support loan origination, digital document signatures, embedded text messaging, insurance verification, credit reporting, and parts ordering.According to Ariad Sommer, Ituran USA CEO, “Emotive and Ituran share a clear goal: give dealers and lenders the insights they need, when they need them. Our new platform delivers richer data points, such as crash detection, geofencing events, mileage, impound lots monitoring, and more, while Emotive’s modern ERP brings them into a single connected view from Inventory to a Deal. Operators get faster alerts and clearer context and can act within the workflows they already use. The automation of GPS commands not only enhances efficiency and collections but also supports compliance, ensuring all customers are treated the same. We’re proud to partner with another innovative team to advance vehicle GPS tracking for this industry.Stan Heintz, President of SecureClose, commented, “We were able to embed the SecureClose automated Avatar closing, e-signing, and Secure Vault directly into daily workflows within Emotive. Our teams connected the latest SecureClose release so that status, document packages, and audit trails sync automatically inside Emotive’s one connected view. For BHPH dealers and lenders, that means faster, cleaner closes, fewer handoffs, and tighter compliance.”These connections reinforce Emotive’s open-platform approach: a single ledger with field/event API access so data is usable across the enterprise—and ready for AI use cases as models require connected, real-time inputs.Client Onboarding & Activation: From many tools to one connected viewEmotive invested heavily in dealer activation to make modernization feel guided, not risky. A structured “Rocket Launch” go-live process (virtual or in-person) moves from Mission Control to Liftoff in a defined timeline, including data conversion, sandbox validation, role-based training, and readiness reviews.At go-live, Emotive commonly replaces three to five different software packages, reducing failure points and ending “spreadsheet gymnastics.” Owners benefit from real-time, role-based dashboards and workflows that post once to a single ledger—the foundation behind Run on One Connected View.Operational Scaling: Built to support significant growthTo meet rising demand, Emotive strengthened its internal operations with a dedicated implementation team, best-practices “playbooks” from multiple successful go-lives, and additional resources focused on product innovation and customer activation. In addition, the company will soon be moving into a new workspace to support its continued expansion.From Traditional DMS to Modern Emotive ERPTraditional DMS stacks were built as siloed modules, often with accounting bolted on. Emotive’s ERP-grade approach centers on accounting and open data, so every action posts cleanly to a single ledger, dashboards update as work happens, and partners integrate at the field/event level. The result: fewer systems to juggle and faster, more confident decisions across the business.About EmotiveEmotive is the modern, accounting-based ERP platform for independent automotive dealers who want to unify CRM, sales, service, lending, collections, and accounting in one connected view. Built by operators and open by design, Emotive helps teams make real-time decisions, shorten close cycles, and reduce tool sprawl—so leaders can run on a shared, trustworthy source of truth. To learn more, visit www.emotivesoftware.com or follow us on LinkedIn

