FXMedia Showcases Dual AI-Powered Training Solutions for ITE’s Security Operations Training Command Facility

ITE SOTC Facility, with VR Headsets, AI-powered and Mixed Reality Training Interface of the SOTC AI Video Dashboard ITE Student Learning Through the Mixed Reality Training via VR Headset

FXMedia has contributed its immersive technology expertise to support the next generation of security operations training through the development of AI and MR

By combining immersive technology with carefully designed scenarios, we can create experiences that encourage critical thinking, improve engagement, and strengthen learning outcomes.” — Mark Wong, Director and Co-founder of FXMedia

SINGAPORE, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As immersive technologies continue to reshape workforce training, FXMedia Internet Pte Ltd has contributed two distinct AI-powered solutions to the Security Operations Training Command (SOTC) facility at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central: an AI-driven command centre simulation platform and an immersive Mixed Reality (MR) training system designed to prepare learners for real-world security operations.The projects demonstrate how AI, digital simulation, and immersive technologies can be applied to create realistic training environments that bridge classroom learning with operational practice. Officially unveiled by ITE , the SOTC facility was established to strengthen Singapore’s security operations talent pipeline through technology-enhanced experiential learning. The facility incorporates simulated operational environments, immersive learning zones , and scenario-based training designed to help learners develop situational awareness, communication, coordination, and decision-making skills under realistic conditions.Within this broader initiative, FXMedia contributed two specialised solutions: the SOTC AI Video (Dashboard) Project and the SOTC MR AI Training Project.- Enhancing Command Centre Training Through AI-Powered Operational Simulation -One of FXMedia’s contributions was the development of the SOTC AI Video system, a simulated operational dashboard environment designed to support command centre training. The solution recreates the visual experience of monitoring and responding to incidents within a security operations command centre, exposing trainees to realistic operational workflows and decision-making scenarios.The project included:• Development of simulated operational video dashboards• Creation of scenario-based visual content• Integration of immersive digital simulation experiences• Support for command centre training workflows• Enhancement of situational awareness and operational readiness exercisesBy recreating realistic monitoring environments, the system enables learners to understand how information is presented, assessed, and acted upon within a command centre setting before transitioning to actual operational environments.“Command centres serve as the nerve centre of many security operations,” said Mark Wong, the co-founder and director, the spokesperson from FXMedia Internet Pte Ltd. “Our objective was to create a realistic simulation environment that helps learners understand operational workflows, information management, and situational assessment in a safe and controlled training setting.”- Creating Immersive Mixed Reality Experiences for Security Operations Training -Complementing the command centre simulation project, FXMedia also developed the SOTC MR AI Training Project, an immersive learning solution designed to place trainees inside realistic operational scenarios. Developed between November 2025 and March 2026, the project involved the design and delivery of six Mixed Reality and AI-enabled training scenarios covering:• Security screening procedures• Crime scene investigations• Unruly crowd behaviour management• Campus security situationsFXMedia’s scope included:• Development of immersive MR/AI simulations• Creation of realistic digital environments• Interactive scenario visualisation and design• AI-enhanced learning interactions• Experiential learning and gamified engagement elementsThe project was designed to provide trainees with opportunities to assess situations, make decisions, and practise responses within realistic environments that replicate challenges commonly encountered in security operations.“Effective training happens when learners can actively engage with situations rather than simply observe them,” said Mark Wong. “By combining immersive technology with carefully designed scenarios, we can create experiences that encourage critical thinking, improve engagement, and strengthen learning outcomes.”- ITE Recognises FXMedia’s Technical Expertise and Collaborative Approach -The SOTC MR AI Training Project was developed in close collaboration with ITE’s project team, which provided the learning framework, storyboard concepts, and gamification approach. According to Jasmine Lai from the Institute of Technical Education, FXMedia played an important role in translating those concepts into an interactive digital experience.“From the initial development through to implementation, the FXMedia team demonstrated a high level of professionalism, creativity, and technical expertise,” said Jasmine Lai. “While our team developed the core storyboard and conceptual ideas, particularly in integrating learning elements with gamification, FXMedia played a key role in translating these concepts into an engaging and effective digital solution.”Lai also highlighted the team’s ability to align technology development with learning objectives. “They took the time to understand our objectives and requirements, ensuring alignment with our intended learning outcomes and user experience. Throughout the project, communication was clear, timely, and transparent.”The resulting solution enhanced user engagement by providing an intuitive and interactive learning experience. “The AI-powered solution developed in collaboration with FXMedia has enhanced user engagement and strengthened the overall learning experience,” Lai added. “Features such as intelligent interactions, instant responses, and adaptive content delivery further enhance engagement, making the learning experience more effective and enjoyable.”- Demonstrating the Practical Application of AI in Training Environments -Together, the SOTC AI Video and SOTC MR AI Training projects demonstrate two different but complementary applications of AI and immersive technologies within professional training environments. While the AI Video system focuses on operational awareness and command centre workflows, the MR AI solution immerses learners directly within simulated scenarios where they can apply knowledge and decision-making skills in practice.The projects reflect FXMedia’s broader capability in developing technology-enabled training solutions that combine visual simulation, immersive experiences, Artificial Intelligence, and user-centred design to support workforce development and operational preparedness.“Technology is most valuable when it helps people learn more effectively and prepare more confidently for real-world situations,” said Mark Wong, the FXMedia spokesperson. “These projects demonstrate how AI and immersive technologies can be applied in practical ways to support learning outcomes, operational readiness, and skills development.”About FXMedia Internet Pte LtdFXMedia Internet Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based digital innovation company specialising in Artificial Intelligence, Mixed Reality, Virtual Reality, immersive simulations, interactive learning experiences, and digital transformation solutions. The company works with organisations across education, training, enterprise, and public-sector environments to develop technology solutions that enhance engagement, learning effectiveness, and operational readiness.

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