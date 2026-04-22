FXMedia Expands Enterprise AI Capabilities as Singapore Increasing Demand for Practical AI Solutions

Mark Wong, Founder of FXMedia understands that organisations want AI solutions that are measurable, scalable and aligned with real business objectives Mario Putong, Senior XR and AI Developer, demonstrating FXMedia's AI medical simulation at NUS event, EAFONS 2026 Screenshots of FXMedia's Medical AI Simulation that demonstrate the AI assistant functionalities in action

Singapore-based immersive technology company, FXMedia, advances AI across learning, training and interactive systems to support scalable, real-world deployment

Businesses are no longer asking whether they should use AI. The conversation has shifted towards where AI creates the most value and how it can be integrated meaningfully into existing operations” — Mark Wong, Founder of FXMedia.

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Singapore sharpens its national focus on enterprise AI adoption and digital transformation, FXMedia is strengthening its AI capabilities to help organisations build more intelligent, measurable, and adaptive solutions. The move comes amid growing momentum around AI solutions in Singapore, with the latest Singapore Budget placing stronger emphasis on enterprise AI adoption, industry transformation, and practical deployment across the economy.In Budget 2026 , Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced a new National AI Council, alongside new national AI missions focused on advanced manufacturing, connectivity, finance, and healthcare. The Budget also expanded support for businesses adopting AI and highlighted the need for companies to move beyond experimentation towards scalable and operational AI use cases.Against this backdrop, FXMedia is positioning itself as part of a growing group of Singapore companies focused on applying AI in ways that improve workflow efficiency and user engagement.EMBEDDING AI AS CORE INFRASTRUCTURE“AI adoption today requires more than tools; it requires integration,” said Mark Wong, Founder of FXMedia. “Our focus is on embedding AI into the way systems are designed and built, so that it enhances decision-making, improves efficiency, and delivers measurable outcomes.”The company’s approach aligns with broader industry expectations and reflects a growing market need for AI solutions in Singapore that are not only technically advanced, but also scalable.STRENGTHENING CONCEPT DEVELOPMENT THROUGH AIAt the conceptual stage, FXMedia applies AI to support idea generation, scenario planning, storyboarding, and the simulation of user journeys and interaction pathways. By validating interaction flows early, teams are able to identify potential challenges and refine system design before development resources are committed.“Early-stage simulation allows us to see complexity ahead of time,” said Mario Putong, Senior XR and AI Developer in FXMedia. “This reduces the need for rework later and helps ensure that both creative and technical directions are aligned from the outset.”ENHANCING PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY AND SCALABILITYDuring production, AI helps streamline content creation with structured variations of dialogue and scenarios, automate repetitive tasks, and support more complex branching logic in immersive experiences. This enables FXMedia to deliver larger-scale, complex interactive systems within defined timelines while maintaining quality standards.“AI allows us to scale development without proportionally increasing workload,” added Mario. “It supports the team in handling complexity while keeping control over the final output.”DELIVERING ADAPTIVE AND MEASURABLE END PRODUCTSWithin final deliverables, AI becomes part of the system’s operational logic, enabling adaptive interactions based on data-driven insights such as user behaviour, performance and decision pathways. These systems can dynamically adjust content flow, personalise scenarios and generate measurable data on engagement and learning outcomes.For enterprise clients, this creates opportunities to move beyond static digital experiences towards more intelligent systems that can adapt in real time and provide clearer performance insights.APPLIED AI ACROSS LEARNING, TRAINING AND SIMULATIONFXMedia’s AI capabilities are increasingly applied across education, training and simulation environments:One example is the integration of AI-powered assistants within learning platforms, similar to its ARIA systems. These assistants provide real-time guidance to students navigating workplace tasks and challenges, while also generating summaries, sentiment insights and actionable feedback for supervisors. This improves learning efficiency while reducing administrative workload and enabling more personalised support.In healthcare and medical training contexts, FXMedia has developed AI-supported simulation environments that guide learners through complex clinical scenarios. These systems provide adaptive feedback and structured decision pathways, helping users better understand real-world situations and improve practical readiness.AI is also embedded within immersive virtual and mixed reality training environments, including security and operational simulations. In these settings, intelligent systems dynamically adjust scenarios, provide contextual guidance and support decision-making under pressure, enabling users to train safely in realistic conditions.In educational and serious game environments, AI is used to personalise gameplay experiences by adapting difficulty levels, pacing and feedback based on individual performance. These systems track learning behaviour and progression, supporting differentiated learning while increasing engagement and retention.Together, these applications demonstrate how AI can move beyond theoreticalSUPPORTING SINGAPORE’S APPLIED AI ECOSYSTEM“Businesses are no longer asking whether they should use AI. The conversation has shifted towards where AI creates the most value and how it can be integrated meaningfully into existing operations,” said Mark Wong for FXMedia. “The goal is not to replace people, but to help teams work smarter, respond faster and create more adaptive user experiences.”FXMedia’s AI infrastructure is built around a modular and tool-agnostic ecosystem that supports language processing, interaction logic, analytics, adaptive content and backend automation across web platforms, immersive environments and interactive installations. The company’s implementation approach combines the expertise of AI engineers, software developers, experience designers, learning specialists and project managers, ensuring AI is applied with both technical precision and commercial relevance.The timing is particularly significant. Earlier this year, the Government announced plans to invest more than 779 million in public AI research through 2030 to strengthen national capabilities, support industry adoption and reinforce Singapore’s position as a global AI hub.FXMedia’s enterprise AI positioning is expected to resonate with audiences attended GITEX AI Asia 2026 at Marina Bay Sands on 9 and 10 April. The event attracted more than 23,000 technology leaders and decision-makers, 600 enterprises and startups, and more than 250 investors and participants from over 110 countries. Key themes include enterprise AI, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, startup investment and emerging technologies.For investors, media and business leaders attending GITEX AI Asia, the opportunity increasingly lies with companies that can move beyond AI hype and deliver real-world implementation. As organisations across Asia seek practical AI solutions Singapore-wide and beyond, companies such as FXMedia are helping shape the next phase of enterprise AI adoption; one focused on adaptability, measurable outcomes and long-term business value.About FXMediaFXMedia is a leading immersive technology company specialising in Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR), and AI-powered solutions. With a strong focus on education, training, and digital transformation, FXMedia continues to drive cutting-edge innovations that enhance learning and operational efficiency.

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