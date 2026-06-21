St. Albans Barracks | Three Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH CASE#: 26A2003949 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau STATION: St. Albans CONTACT#: 802 524 5993 DATE/TIME: 06/20/2026 at 0913 hours STREET: VT 78 at Larry Greene Fishing Access TOWN: Swanton LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lakewood Dr. INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A WEATHER: Cloudy ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Amber Childers AGE: 44 SEAT BELT? Yes CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Hero, VT VEHICLE YEAR:2023 VEHICLE MAKE: Ford VEHICLE MODEL: Fusion DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end INJURIES: None HOSPITAL: N/A VEHICLE #2 OPERATOR: Ernestine Hakey AGE: 69 SEAT BELT? Yes CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT VEHICLE YEAR: 2020 VEHICLE MAKE: Ford VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Passenger Side / Front End INJURIES: Minor-Moderate HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center PASSENGER: John Hakey AGE: 69 SEAT BELT? Yes CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT VEHICLE #3 OPERATOR: NO DRIVER OWNER: Frank Hall AGE: 77 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT VEHICLE YEAR:2025 VEHICLE MAKE: Ford VEHICLE MODEL: F-150 DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate driver's side bed/driver's side rear. SUMMARY OF CRASH: On June 20 2026, at 0913 hours, Vermont State Police, Swanton Fire Department, and Missisquoi Valley Rescue responded to the area of VT Route 78 at Larry Greene Fishing Access for a report of a three-car crash. Investigation and statements from the operators revealed that vehicle 1 was exiting the fishing access to enter VT 78. Vehicle 2 was traveling westbound on VT 78. The two vehicles collided near the eastern entrance/exit of the fishing access. Vehicle 2 then collided with a vehicle that was unoccupied and parked on the westbound shoulder of VT 78. The operator and passenger of vehicle 2 were transported to Northwestern Medical Center for minor-to-moderate injuries. Trooper Seth Boudreau Vermont State Police St. Albans Field Station 140 Fisher Pond Rd. St. Albans, VT 05478 802 524 5993

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