St. Albans Barracks | Three Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#:
26A2003949
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 06/20/2026 at 0913 hours
STREET: VT 78 at Larry Greene Fishing Access
TOWN: Swanton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lakewood Dr.
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Amber Childers
AGE: 44
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Hero, VT
VEHICLE YEAR:2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Fusion
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Ernestine Hakey
AGE: 69
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Passenger Side / Front End
INJURIES: Minor-Moderate
HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center
PASSENGER: John Hakey
AGE: 69
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: NO DRIVER
OWNER: Frank Hall
AGE: 77
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR:2025
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-150
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate driver's side bed/driver's
side rear.
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On June 20 2026, at 0913 hours, Vermont State Police,
Swanton Fire Department, and Missisquoi Valley Rescue responded to the area of
VT Route 78 at Larry Greene Fishing Access for a report of a three-car crash.
Investigation and statements from the operators revealed that vehicle 1 was
exiting the fishing access to enter VT 78. Vehicle 2 was traveling westbound on
VT 78. The two vehicles collided near the eastern entrance/exit of the fishing
access. Vehicle 2 then collided with a vehicle that was unoccupied and parked
on the westbound shoulder of VT 78. The operator and passenger of vehicle 2
were transported to Northwestern Medical Center for minor-to-moderate
injuries.
Trooper Seth Boudreau
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Field Station
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
802 524 5993
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