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St. Albans Barracks | Three Vehicle Crash

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 26A2003949               

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: 06/20/2026 at 0913 hours

STREET: VT 78 at Larry Greene Fishing Access

TOWN: Swanton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lakewood Dr.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Amber Childers

AGE: 44 

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Hero, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR:2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Fusion

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Ernestine Hakey

AGE:  69

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Passenger Side / Front End

INJURIES: Minor-Moderate

HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center

 

PASSENGER: John Hakey

AGE:  69

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: NO DRIVER

OWNER: Frank Hall

AGE: 77

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR:2025

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate driver's side bed/driver's side rear.

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On June 20 2026, at 0913 hours, Vermont State Police, Swanton Fire Department, and Missisquoi Valley Rescue responded to the area of VT Route 78 at Larry Greene Fishing Access for a report of a three-car crash. Investigation and statements from the operators revealed that vehicle 1 was exiting the fishing access to enter VT 78. Vehicle 2 was traveling westbound on VT 78. The two vehicles collided near the eastern entrance/exit of the fishing access. Vehicle 2 then collided with a vehicle that was unoccupied and parked on the westbound shoulder of VT 78. The operator and passenger of vehicle 2 were transported to Northwestern Medical Center for minor-to-moderate injuries. 

 

 

 

Trooper Seth Boudreau 

Vermont State Police 

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd. 

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993

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St. Albans Barracks | Three Vehicle Crash

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