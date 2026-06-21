Giddy up! As part of Frontier Military Days, kids can saddle up for some old-fashioned fun at the Youth Stick Horse Rodeo! Held Saturday afternoon on the lawn by the Guardhouse Interpretive Center — it’s all about laughs, cowboy spirit, and rodeo games just for the little wranglers.

The event is free of charge and open to the public. An annual or daily vehicle permit is required for park entrance and can be purchased online or at the park.