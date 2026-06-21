Summerween: A Summer Halloween
Who's ready for Halloween in June? We are! Plan to visit Icelandic State Park for campsite decorating, costume contest, trick-or-treating, and a Halloween movie.
The event is free of charge and open to the public. An annual or daily vehicle permit is required for park entrance and can be purchased online or at the park.
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