Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands

Date: June 21, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM

Location: Off Route 189 at the eastern end of South Lubec Road

State Park: Quoddy Head

Event Type: Nature Exploration

Join a Quoddy Head Park Ranger as we get a hands-on appreciation for the various ways that animals use trees for food, shelter, and communication. Meet at the Lighthouse.

Contact Name: The park

Contact Phone: (207) 733-0911

Cost: Free with Park Admission: Adult Maine Resident: $3; Adult Non-Resident: $4; Senior Non-Resident: $1; Children 5-11 years old: $1; Children under 5 and Maine Seniors are free.

Related Website



Related Documents:

June 2026 Program flyer for Quoddy Head State Park