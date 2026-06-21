They Eat Trees, Don't They? at Quoddy Head State Park
Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands
Date: June 21, 2026
Time: 11:00 AM
Location: Off Route 189 at the eastern end of South Lubec Road
State Park: Quoddy Head
Event Type: Nature Exploration
Join a Quoddy Head Park Ranger as we get a hands-on appreciation for the various ways that animals use trees for food, shelter, and communication. Meet at the Lighthouse.
Contact Name: The park
Contact Phone: (207) 733-0911
Cost: Free with Park Admission: Adult Maine Resident: $3; Adult Non-Resident: $4; Senior Non-Resident: $1; Children 5-11 years old: $1; Children under 5 and Maine Seniors are free.
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