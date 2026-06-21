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Making Heritage Accessible to All: Reimagining Durga Puja Through Inclusion

On 18 September 2025, UN in India and UNESCO, in partnership with the Government of West Bengal, represented by Firhad Hakim, Mayor of Kolkata, launched a comprehensive initiative to create accessible cultural spaces. This initiative introduced Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for pandal organizers, covering infrastructure, communication, emergency preparedness, and volunteer training during the Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal.

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Making Heritage Accessible to All: Reimagining Durga Puja Through Inclusion

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


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