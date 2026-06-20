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Social District Guidelines

Patrons are able to consume alcoholic beverages outdoors within two Social Districts in Downtown Boston. 

The Social Districts at Union and Marshall Streets—located in Downtown’s Blackstone Block Historic District—and on Temple Place in Downtown Crossing are open through July 31. 

They are designed to create a vibrant, safe, and welcoming experience for everyone. Follow these guidelines to enjoy the Districts, support local businesses, and help keep the areas clean and safe.

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Social District Guidelines

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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