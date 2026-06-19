Honoring Juneteenth: A legacy of freedom

As the United States continues to grow and change, acknowledging and celebrating its history remains essential to building a more unified society. Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery, is a significant part of that history.

The holiday’s name, a blend of “June” and “nineteenth,” marks June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced the end of the Civil War and the abolition of slavery. This declaration came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863. Due to resistance from slaveholders, slow communication and limited Union presence in Texas, many enslaved people did not learn of their freedom until Granger’s arrival.

The following year, Galveston held the first Juneteenth celebrations, which included prayer, music and community gatherings. Over time, Juneteenth became a national symbol of freedom, resilience and Black Americans’ ongoing pursuit of freedom. Texas recognized it as a state holiday in 1980, and on June 17, 2021, it became a federal holiday.

VA plays a vital role in honoring those who have served in the U.S. military. Recognizing Juneteenth aligns with this mission by acknowledging the service of individuals such as General Granger, the Union troops he led and the Black American soldiers who also served during that period. The holiday also reminds us that Black Americans have served valiantly in every American conflict from the Revolutionary War through today.

Because Black Americans have a long record of military service—even during times when they were denied full citizenship and basic rights—VA’s celebration of Juneteenth honors its commitment to all Veterans. Observing this day highlights the understanding of experiences and histories of all Veterans and it helps promote a more embracing environment across the Department and its services.

Juneteenth also offers an opportunity for education and reflection. By learning about the historical context of slavery and emancipation, VA staff and Veterans can deepen their cultural understanding and better appreciate the strength and variety of America’s population. Themes of resilience, reflection and community that characterize Juneteenth celebrations provide meaningful spaces for Black American Veterans to share their stories and connect with others, supporting their well-being and fostering mutual understanding.

The observance of Juneteenth further reinforces VA’s commitment to ensuring that every Veteran receives the recognition and support they deserve. By honoring Juneteenth, VA uplifts the rich history and contributions of Black American Veterans and reaffirms its dedication to all who have served. The Center for Minority Veterans remains committed to ensuring that all Veterans can fully access the benefits they have earned. As we commemorate Juneteenth, let us reflect on the fact that it serves as a vital catalyst for Veterans and communities alike to reflect on the legacy of slavery and recommit to advancing economic opportunity and systemic justice for all who have served.