Honoring a hero at McAllen VA Clinic

Honoring a remarkable life of service

The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System (VATVCBHCS) honored 102-year-old World War II hero Veteran Clarence Hicks at the McAllen VA Clinic in March.

Distinguished service in World War II

Hicks served as a Navy pilot during World War II, piloting the Lockheed P2V Neptune—a maritime patrol and anti-submarine warfare aircraft. His missions led him off the coast of Trinidad, where he searched for German U-boats and helped protect American and Allied ships. His dedicated efforts kept vital supply routes open during the war.

Family pride and accomplishments

Accompanied by his daughter at the celebration, Hicks was recognized not only for his military service but also as a trailblazer in his community. He was the first in his family to attend college, earning a degree from the University of Alabama, and is the proud father of four children. His daughter shared how deeply proud their family is of his long life and remarkable service.

Honored by VA leadership

Homero S. Martinez III, director of VATVCBHCS, personally presented Hicks with a challenge coin and a certificate from VA Secretary Douglas A. Collins, recognizing his bravery and lasting contributions to the Veteran community.

A lasting legacy and sense of humor

Clinic staff describe Hicks as a positive presence, known for connecting with everyone he meets. Staying true to his good humor, Hicks invited everyone present to his 200th birthday celebration during the event.

Resources for Veterans and families

Veterans and their families can explore benefits, health services, and support programs anytime at VA.gov.