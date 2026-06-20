Magai Gives Non-Technical Users Their First Real AI Automation Tool

Magai's Scheduled Tasks runs in the background so you don't have to. Your AI worked while you slept. The results are waiting. Nobody has to be there for the work to get done.

New feature lets users assign one-time or recurring AI-powered tasks that run automatically, with no coding or technical setup required.

BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magai (magai.co), the all-in-one AI platform with access to 50+ AI models under a single subscription , has added Scheduled Tasks to its platform. The feature lets users assign any task to Magai on a one-time or recurring basis. Magai runs it automatically using its full capabilities and any apps the user has connected. Magai is built around making AI accessible to everyone, and Scheduled Tasks follows that same principle.AI agents have gone mainstream over the past year, but most tools built around autonomous AI work require real technical effort to use. OpenClaw, one of the more widely used options, runs locally and requires terminal commands, open-source software installation, and enough developer familiarity to get it off the ground. Other tools have tried to close that gap with varying results. Scheduled Tasks takes a different approach. A user describes what they want done in plain language, picks a schedule, and connects any relevant apps. Magai handles the rest. Weekly business reporting, recurring content drafts, competitive research on a set schedule — it all runs without the user present."We are genuinely proud of what we built with Scheduled Tasks," said Dustin W. Stout, Founder and CEO of Magai. "From the beginning, Magai was designed to be flexible enough to grow with what users actually need. Autonomous AI working on your behalf was always where we were heading. We watched the agent space develop and deliberately chose not to rush. We wanted it to be simple enough for anyone to use, trustworthy enough to rely on, and built with the privacy and security our users expect. That is what we shipped."Scheduled Tasks is for the people who do not want to learn a new technical skill just to automate their work. Marketers, founders, creators, operators — anyone who wants AI running in the background while they focus on other things. Setup takes a few minutes. Users describe the task, set the schedule, and choose which integrations to pull in. Magai draws on all 50+ available models and the user's connected apps, including Gmail, Notion, Google Calendar, and Instagram.Tasks can include generating and delivering weekly business reports to a Notion workspace, producing calendar-aware morning briefings sent to a user's inbox before the workday starts, running recurring competitive research, drafting weekly content ideas on a set schedule, and compiling monthly performance analyses with AI-generated recommendations.Scheduled Tasks is available now to all Magai users on Standard, Pro, and Ultra plans. No additional setup or subscription upgrade is required.For more information, visit magai.co.About MagaiMagai (magai.co) is an all-in-one AI platform for individuals, creators, and teams. It provides access to 50+ AI models, including image and video generators, under a single subscription. The platform includes team collaboration , multi-model access, custom AI agents, live Canvas Editor, Prompt Library, web and file integration, image and video generation, team collaboration tools, and Scheduled Tasks. Every feature is built to work for anyone, regardless of experience level. User requests are private and never used to train any AI model. Plans start at $20/month.

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