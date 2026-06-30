Magai Surpasses $2 Million in Lifetime Revenue as a Fully Bootstrapped AI Platform

Dustin W. Stout, Founder and CEO of Magai, at golden hour. The bootstrapped AI platform has surpassed $2 million in lifetime revenue with 100% year-over-year growth in 2025. Magai's next-generation autonomous agents will be able to work across all 130+ integrations, access image and video models, and operate autonomously within user workspaces. The transformation represents a foundational infrastructure upgrade rolling out in Magai makes advanced AI accessible to everyday users. From homeschool planning to professional editing, users across industries rely on Magai's unified platform to switch between 50+ AI models, all in one workspace.

Bootstrapped platform posts 100% year-over-year growth and unveils its most ambitious product evolution yet.

Hands-down, the best multi-AI tool on the market. The new v3.0 doubles down with an incredible number of LLMs and Image/Video AI platforms fully integrated. Best value in the industry.” — Alan Effinger, Founder/CPO

BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magai, the all-in-one AI platform that gives everyday people and teams access to 50+ leading AI models for a single price, today announced it has surpassed $2 million in lifetime revenue. The milestone caps a year of 100% year-over-year revenue growth in 2025, with the company on track to exceed that figure again in 2026, all achieved as an independent, bootstrapped business competing against billion-dollar AI giants.The announcement arrives alongside a preview of Magai's most ambitious product evolution to date: the transformation of its signature Personas feature into fully autonomous AI agents.A Track Record of Being Ahead of the CurveMagai introduced Personas, reusable custom AI instructions that work across every model, roughly 18 months before the major AI labs shipped comparable tools. The feature predated ChatGPT's custom GPTs, Claude's skills, and Gemini's gems."We've consistently seen where the industry is heading before the rest of the market catches up," said Dustin W. Stout, Founder and CEO of Magai. "Hitting $2 million in lifetime revenue as a bootstrapped company isn't just a financial milestone. It's proof that people want what we set out to build: simple, affordable, unified access to the best AI in the world, without paying separately for every tool or surrendering their data."From Personas to Autonomous AgentsIn the coming weeks, Magai will begin transitioning Personas into full-fledged autonomous agents, a foundational infrastructure upgrade rather than a rebrand. The new agents will be able to:1. Work autonomously across every feature of Magai, including updating their own systems and a user's workspace, context, and settings.2. Access Magai's 130+ integrations, with more added regularly.3. Run scheduled tasks autonomously, building on the scheduled tasks feature Magai released last week.4. Import and use Claude skills, including running multiple skills, modifying them, learning over time, and spinning up sub-agents.5. Tap into every AI image and video model available in Magai to build complete creative workflows from a single request.More on the RoadmapMagai also confirmed several additional features in active development:1. Public Canvas sharing, allowing users to publish documents and HTML mini-apps built in Magai's Canvas as standalone, shareable web pages.2. Memory, giving the AI the ability to remember context across chats within a workspace, with granular user control.3. Custom MCP support, letting users connect their own MCP servers directly inside Magai.4. Shareable Personas, already live, which let creators share a link so others can add a Persona to their own workspace, with the original creator retaining full control of updates, opening the door to selling Personas as products.What Users Are Saying"Hands-down, the best multi-AI tool on the market. Me and my team have been using Magai since it was first released, and it's been a boon to our productivity. The new v3.0 doubles down with an incredible number of LLMs and Image/Video AI platforms fully integrated. Best value in the industry." — Mark Alan Effinger, Founder/CPO"I absolutely LOVE Magai. As a homeschooling mom who also works from home as an editor, it has saved me a tremendous amount of time and relieved my mental load. I subscribed because I feel safe knowing my information is private, and because I get so much bang for my buck being able to switch between Claude, GPT, Gemini, and more." — Christina Darnell, Magazine EditorAbout MagaiMagai gives individuals and teams the combined power of every major AI in one place, for one price. Members can access 50+ top AI models such as ChatGPT and Claude, including leading image and video generators, switch between them mid-conversation without losing context, build reusable Personas, and keep their data fully private, as requests are never used to train any AI model. Founded just over three years ago, Magai is pioneering accessible AI for millions of people.

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