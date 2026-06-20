The Nevada Connection – August 2017

Thank you to the California Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors, and Geologists for their well written article on Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Land Surveying Practice in California by Steve Wilson PE/PLS (CA), and Dallas Sweeney, PLS (CA). Because we are experiencing similar challenges in Nevada, we appreciate California’s willingness to grant Nevada permission to use and modify portions of their original article printed in Spring 2017 Bulletin, Volume 4, Number 1.

Drones and Land Surveying

With rapidly evolving technology, the tools used by land surveyors to produce accurate topographic maps have drastically changed. Twenty years ago, land surveyors collected field data one survey point at a time using theodolites, steel chains, and rodmen—typically requiring three or more people. And, photogrammetric mapping was done with an airplane equipped with expensive high-resolution aerial camera equipment. Now, survey data can be collected by one person using robotics and global positioning systems, terrestrial scanners, and low-altitude drones. Regardless of how field data is collected, a land surveyor must be in responsible charge of the process to locate fixed works designed by a civil engineer and in determining alignments and elevations.

Drones and readily available software are significantly cheaper than airplane photography and stereo-plotters to capture and orthogonally rectify photo images to the shape of the earth. The availability of drones and ease of use has tempted some to enter into the unlicensed practice of land surveying.

Entrepreneurs are opening new companies to offer services such as drone flight planning, piloting, and photography. Drones are regulated by the Federal Aviation Association, but drone activity related to mapping is not regulated by Nevada’s land surveyor laws. However, Nevada law does regulate land surveying. And the production of any work depicting the locations or elevation of what is captured in photography relative to the earth’s surface is considered mapping and is described in Nevada law as the practice of land surveying which is regulated by the Nevada board.

In converting photo images to useful data, a land surveyor manipulates the images using field auditing procedures. The process verifies that ground control points and software mapping are accurate and are within project specific tolerances.

Any civil engineering or architectural product, when designed in relation to any property boundaries, setbacks, or existing physical (fixed) improvements, requires dependable and accurate topographic information. No matter what tools are used to gather and depict the field data, the responsibility and liability for accuracy lie with the professional authorized to practice land surveying. Professional land surveyors are required to be responsible for the accuracy and correctness of their work. Mapping produced by those who may not have the training, education, and experience and who have not proven themselves competent to recognize potential errors or inaccuracies has the potential to cause harm to the public from any number of problems that may arise during subsequent use of the data. It is in the best interest of all design professionals to insist on accurate and reliable mapping.

When is a drone operator performing land surveying?

Simply put, when the operator creates a topographical survey or overlays a boundary on an orthogonally rectified photo and provides the finished product to a private client or public agency, the operator must be authorized by law to perform land surveying. Persons who offer to do more than flying a drone and obtaining the photography would be violating the law if their services also include orthogonally rectifying the photography to the surface of the earth or preparing a map that shows the alignment and elevation of fixed works, unless that work is performed by, or under the responsible charge, of a licensed professional land surveyor.

How can the Nevada Board of Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors help?

One approach is education. The board is available to collaborate with Nevada professional organizations to educate drone users by explaining which processes must be done by, or under the responsible charge of, a person authorized to perform land surveying. This might be helpful to reduce the possibility of offering unlicensed land surveying services.

The other approach is through enforcement. If you know of an individual or company that you believe is offering unlicensed land surveying services, contact the board. You can either submit an inquiry or file a complaint. We will contact the individual or company and discuss with them how they might be violating the law. Based on this contact and the response or actions of the individual or company, the board will determine the appropriate course of action.