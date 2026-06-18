Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,060 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,531 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 339 Printer's Number 1822

PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 1822

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

339

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY KANE, TARTAGLIONE, FLYNN, PISCIOTTANO, HUGHES,

KEARNEY, KIM, PICOZZI, HAYWOOD, L. WILLIAMS, COMITTA, MALONE

AND COSTA, JUNE 18, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 18, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of June 8 through 14, 2026, as "Union

Organizing Week" in Pennsylvania, in honor of those workers

who have fought for their right to organize and bargain

collectively at their workplace.

WHEREAS, The right of workers to organize and bargain

collectively must be the right of every Pennsylvania worker in

every sector of the economy; and

WHEREAS, The right to organize and bargain collectively

benefits workers by improving workplace safety and providing for

fair wages, health care, retirement security, stable schedules,

due process, equal pay and other benefits; and

WHEREAS, The decision to unionize is entirely the choice of

workers; and

WHEREAS, Employers benefit from unionization in many ways,

including improved productivity, workplace safety and training;

and

WHEREAS, Nonunionized workforces also benefit from unionized

workforces through such things as increased wages, benefits and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Resolution 339 Printer's Number 1822

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.