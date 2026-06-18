Senate Resolution 339 Printer's Number 1822
PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 1822
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
339
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY KANE, TARTAGLIONE, FLYNN, PISCIOTTANO, HUGHES,
KEARNEY, KIM, PICOZZI, HAYWOOD, L. WILLIAMS, COMITTA, MALONE
AND COSTA, JUNE 18, 2026
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 18, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of June 8 through 14, 2026, as "Union
Organizing Week" in Pennsylvania, in honor of those workers
who have fought for their right to organize and bargain
collectively at their workplace.
WHEREAS, The right of workers to organize and bargain
collectively must be the right of every Pennsylvania worker in
every sector of the economy; and
WHEREAS, The right to organize and bargain collectively
benefits workers by improving workplace safety and providing for
fair wages, health care, retirement security, stable schedules,
due process, equal pay and other benefits; and
WHEREAS, The decision to unionize is entirely the choice of
workers; and
WHEREAS, Employers benefit from unionization in many ways,
including improved productivity, workplace safety and training;
and
WHEREAS, Nonunionized workforces also benefit from unionized
workforces through such things as increased wages, benefits and
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