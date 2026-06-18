Senate Bill 807 Printer's Number 1823
PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 1823
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
807
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY CULVER, MASTRIANO, FONTANA, KIM, TARTAGLIONE,
VOGEL, KANE, BAKER, STEFANO AND DUSH, JUNE 18, 2026
REFERRED TO AGING AND YOUTH, JUNE 18, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of November 6, 1987 (P.L.381, No.79), entitled
"An act relating to the protection of the abused, neglected,
exploited or abandoned elderly; establishing a uniform
Statewide reporting and investigative system for suspected
abuse, neglect, exploitation or abandonment of the elderly;
providing protective services; providing for funding; and
making repeals," in administration, further providing for
immunity from civil and criminal liability; in reporting
suspected abuse by employees, further providing for reports
to department and coroner, for restrictions on employees, for
confidentiality of and access to confidential reports and for
penalties; providing for Older Adult Abuse Registry; and
imposing penalties.
This act may be referred to as Alice's Law.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The General Assembly finds and declares that
there is a compelling State interest to protect older adults
from abuse, neglect, exploitation and abandonment. To further
this interest, it is necessary to establish an Older Adult Abuse
Registry to document incidents of abuse and prohibit individuals
who have harmed older adults from being employed in settings
serving vulnerable populations. Maintaining such records is
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