Senate Bill 807 Printer's Number 1823

PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 1823

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

807

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY CULVER, MASTRIANO, FONTANA, KIM, TARTAGLIONE,

VOGEL, KANE, BAKER, STEFANO AND DUSH, JUNE 18, 2026

REFERRED TO AGING AND YOUTH, JUNE 18, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of November 6, 1987 (P.L.381, No.79), entitled

"An act relating to the protection of the abused, neglected,

exploited or abandoned elderly; establishing a uniform

Statewide reporting and investigative system for suspected

abuse, neglect, exploitation or abandonment of the elderly;

providing protective services; providing for funding; and

making repeals," in administration, further providing for

immunity from civil and criminal liability; in reporting

suspected abuse by employees, further providing for reports

to department and coroner, for restrictions on employees, for

confidentiality of and access to confidential reports and for

penalties; providing for Older Adult Abuse Registry; and

imposing penalties.

This act may be referred to as Alice's Law.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The General Assembly finds and declares that

there is a compelling State interest to protect older adults

from abuse, neglect, exploitation and abandonment. To further

this interest, it is necessary to establish an Older Adult Abuse

Registry to document incidents of abuse and prohibit individuals

who have harmed older adults from being employed in settings

serving vulnerable populations. Maintaining such records is

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