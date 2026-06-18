Senate Bill 1380 Printer's Number 1824
PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 1824
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1380
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY YAW, A. WILLIAMS, PICOZZI, BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK,
GEBHARD, LANGERHOLC, MILLER, ROBINSON AND VOGEL,
JUNE 18, 2026
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 18, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in institutions of higher education,
establishing the PA WORKS Scholarship Grant Program and the
trade career-incentive tax credit.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Article XX-L of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is
amended by adding a subarticle to read:
SUBARTICLE E
PA WORKS SCHOLARSHIP GRANT PROGRAM
Section 2070-L. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this subarticle
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Approved course of study." A program offered by an
institution of higher education that provides instruction in at
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