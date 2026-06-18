Senate Bill 1380 Printer's Number 1824

PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 1824

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1380

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY YAW, A. WILLIAMS, PICOZZI, BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK,

GEBHARD, LANGERHOLC, MILLER, ROBINSON AND VOGEL,

JUNE 18, 2026

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 18, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in institutions of higher education,

establishing the PA WORKS Scholarship Grant Program and the

trade career-incentive tax credit.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Article XX-L of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is

amended by adding a subarticle to read:

SUBARTICLE E

PA WORKS SCHOLARSHIP GRANT PROGRAM

Section 2070-L. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this subarticle

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Approved course of study." A program offered by an

institution of higher education that provides instruction in at

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