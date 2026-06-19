Nash County UDO Updates Public Meeting

The Nash County Board of Commissioners will hold an informational public meeting on proposed changes to the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. in the Commissioners Room on the third floor of the Nash County Administration Building located at 120 West Washington Street, Nashville, NC 27856.

The UDO includes the zoning, subdivision, and other land development regulations and processes that apply within the County’s planning jurisdiction, outside of local towns or cities. At this meeting, the County’s planning consultant, WithersRavenel, will present proposed regulatory changes, answer questions, and receive comments from the public.

Topics to be discussed include proposed new requirements for road access, residential lot dimensions, minimum building setbacks, street block lengths, conservation subdivisions, landscape screening buffers, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), private access easements, public utility connections, floodplain freeboard elevation, and more.

Join us to learn more about the future of land development in Nash County and please share this announcement with anyone who may be interested in this matter.

Please use the link below to see presentation information.