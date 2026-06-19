Traffic Disruption

Seattle Fire Department June 19, 2026 @ 10:06 am byon Alert Seattle (SDOT): SR 99 northbound just north of Alaskan Way S (MP 31). All northbound lanes closed due to a collision. No ETA on reopening. Use alternate routes. For updates: follow WSDOT and SDOT on social media

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