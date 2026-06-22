Announcing the 2026 Arts in Parks Grantees!

We are proud to announce that a total of $216,000 in funding has been granted to 33 awardees through the 2026 Arts in Parks (AiP) program!

The Arts in Parks program is a partnership between The Office of Arts & Culture and Seattle Parks and Recreation. Since 2016, this program has supported organizations, community groups, and individual artists seeking to activate eligible City of Seattle-managed parks—particularly in underserved and economically constrained areas of the city—while connecting with communities most impacted by systemic oppression. Between May and Oct. 2026, awardees will produce festivals or events that promote arts and cultural participation, celebrate diversity, and build community connections.