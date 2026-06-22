Announcing the 2026 Arts in Parks Grantees!
We are proud to announce that a total of $216,000 in funding has been granted to 33 awardees through the 2026 Arts in Parks (AiP) program!
The Arts in Parks program is a partnership between The Office of Arts & Culture and Seattle Parks and Recreation. Since 2016, this program has supported organizations, community groups, and individual artists seeking to activate eligible City of Seattle-managed parks—particularly in underserved and economically constrained areas of the city—while connecting with communities most impacted by systemic oppression. Between May and Oct. 2026, awardees will produce festivals or events that promote arts and cultural participation, celebrate diversity, and build community connections.
- African Diaspora Education and Cultural Marketplace ($8,000)
- Africatown Community Land Trust ($8,000)
- Amigos De Seattle ($8,000)
- Angolan’s Community in Washington ($8,000)
- ANITA WHITE ($8,000)
- The Black Altar Project ($8,000)
- Casa Surya Healings ($8,000)
- Congolese Integration Network ($8,000)
- Cultivate South Park ($8,000)
- Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association ($8,000)
- Ehsaan Taeb ($8,000)
- Eritrean Association in Greater Seattle ($8,000)
- Experience Education ($8,000)
- From Hiroshima to Hope ($2,000)
- Grupo Cultural Oaxaqueno ($4,000)
- Immigrant Guide ($6,000)
- Inspired Child ($8,000)
- LANGSTON ($8,000)
- Monica Ramos ($8,000)
- Pacific Northwest Black Business Coalition ($8,000)
- Path with Art ($8,000)
- Pottery Northwest ($4,000)
- Pratt Fine Arts Center ($6,000)
- Protectors of the Salish Sea ($8,000)
- The Residency ($6,000)
- Seattle Out and Proud Foundation ($8,000)
- Shiffite Awel / The Local Group ($4,000)
- Sofiya Idris ($6,000)
- Somali Cultural Center ($6,000)
- SurLlajta ($4,000)
- Tilth Alliance ($6,000)
- Transgender Health and Wellness Center of Washington ($6,000)
- Tseen ($8,000)
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