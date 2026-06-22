Ride to Seattle’s Golden Gardens on new summer transit service | LOCALLY FUNDED

Editor’s Note: This story has been crossposted from King County Metro’s blog. Thanks to the support of Seattleites, this pilot service is funded through the Seattle Transit Measure (STM). Another popular summer service, Trailhead Direct, also receives STM funding.

Just in time for peak beach season, King County Metro and the City of Seattle will offer Golden Gardens Direct, a new summer transit service providing a direct connection between downtown Ballard and Golden Gardens Park.

The pilot project is designed to make one of Seattle’s most popular beach destinations easier to reach without a car while helping reduce traffic congestion and parking demand during the busy summer season.

RELATED: Take transit to popular hiking near Seattle with Trailhead Direct | LOCALLY FUNDED

Golden Gardens Direct will operate daily from:

June 27 through Aug. 30, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Buses will run every 30 minutes

Golden Gardens Direct shares stops with Route 44 along Market Street and serves new stops on Seaview Avenue and at Golden Gardens Park.

MAP OF THE GOLDEN GARDENS DIRECT ROUTE

The park is open daily from 4 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. through Sept. 30.

Golden Gardens Direct has 10 stops along its route, which runs from NW Market and 15th Streets to Golden Gardens Park. Photo: King County Metro

The pilot project is intended to improve access to Golden Gardens while reducing vehicle traffic and parking demand during the park’s busiest months.

The cost to ride is the same as a regular Metro bus ride, $3, and rides are free for youth 18 and under.

How to pay

Metro’s standard fares apply, and riders can pay with an ORCA card. If you want to use your mobile device to pay your fare, download the Transit GO Ticket app on your mobile device before boarding.

Your personal ORCA card can be added to your Google Wallet on Android devices so you can tap your phone to pay your fare.

Tap to Pay will not be available for Golden Gardens Direct.

What people are saying

“Golden Gardens is one of our region’s treasures, and everyone should be able to enjoy it, whether they drive, bike, walk, or take transit,” said King County Executive Girmay Zahilay. “This pilot expands access by making it easier for more people to get to the beach without a car, enjoy the outdoors, and spend time with family and friends during the busy summer season.”

“We’re connecting our irresistible transit system to one of our most beautiful parks so everyone can enjoy Golden Gardens, regardless of how they get there. Golden Gardens Direct makes it easier and more affordable for residents and visitors to reach one of Seattle’s most beloved beaches while reducing traffic and parking pressures during the park’s busy summer season,” said Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson. “We’re excited to partner with King County Metro to help connect people to one of the places that make Seattle so special.”

“Golden Gardens is one of the region’s most iconic parks, and we’re delighted to make it easier for everyone to enjoy it this summer,” said Metro General Manager Michelle Allison. “Golden Gardens Direct will reduce traffic, improve access and support a great outdoor experience for visitors.”

Metro’s General Manager Michelle Allison announcing the new Golden Gardens Direct, a new transit service that will run from June 27 through August 30 connecting downtown Ballard with Golden Gardens Park. Photo: King County Metro

“I proposed and funded this bus pilot project last fall, and we’re getting it done this summer. Golden Gardens is one of our city’s most beautiful parks. Until now, it has also been one of the least accessible. The two nearest bus stops are either a half-mile hike up and down 300 vertical feet of stairs or a two-and-a-half mile walk down Seaview Avenue. That ends this weekend,” said Seattle City Councilmember Dan Strauss. “For the rest of the summer, this beach will be accessible to everyone – no hiking, scrambling, or parking required.”

“Golden Gardens is one of Seattle’s most popular destinations, and this pilot will make it easier to get there,” said SDOT Director Angela Brady. “Thanks to the Seattle voters who approved the Seattle Transit Measure and our partners at King County Metro, this pilot creates a direct bus connection to and from the park, easing summer traffic stress and making more time for fun with friends and family.”

“This summer, transit riders and Ballard residents can hop aboard Golden Gardens Direct for a safe and reliable ride from downtown Ballard to one of the neighborhood’s most popular open spaces: Golden Gardens Park,” said County Council Member Jorge Baron. “I’m excited to try this Seattle-funded pilot this summer. Save gas, travel together, avoid congested parking lots, and enjoy more of your summer day!”

More about Golden Gardens Direct

Funded through the Seattle Transit Measure, this pilot service expands transit access to one of Seattle’s most popular parks and beaches during the peak summer season. Direct transit service improves accessibility for everyone, particularly people without access to a car and those who may face mobility challenges reaching the park from existing transit stops.

The pilot runs from June 27 through Aug. 30 and is currently funded for this summer only.

Golden Gardens offers views of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains, as well as two wetlands and a short loop trail. This 87-acre park also offers beach volleyball courts, forested trails, sandy beaches, fishing from a pier, and a boat launch along 300 feet of shoreline at the south end of the park. The park is also home to a popular one-acre, off-leash area for dogs. (Dogs are not allowed on beaches or children’s play areas in Seattle parks but may ride in Metro vehicles.)