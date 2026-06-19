All Lanes Reopened State Route 99

Seattle Fire Department June 19, 2026 @ 10:35 am byon Alert Seattle from the Seattle Department of Transportation: All northbound lanes of SR 99 just north of Alaskan Way South (MP 31) are now open. The earlier collision has been cleared. Traffic is beginning to recover, but drivers should still expect ongoing delays in the area.

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