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All Lanes Reopened State Route 99

by Seattle Fire Department on June 19, 2026 @ 10:35 am

Alert Seattle from the Seattle Department of Transportation: All northbound lanes of SR 99 just north of Alaskan Way South (MP 31) are now open. The earlier collision has been cleared. Traffic is beginning to recover, but drivers should still expect ongoing delays in the area.

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All Lanes Reopened State Route 99

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