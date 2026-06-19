Boone County lawmakers: State expands healthcare cost database

STATEHOUSE (June 19, 2026) – Indiana recently expanded a state website to help Hoosiers compare healthcare prices and quality, according to Boone County lawmakers.

The website, which was established under a 2020 law passed by the General Assembly, now includes additional resources to help Hoosiers save on medical care. The updated tool features prescription resources, hospital cash prices and nearly 2 billion healthcare claims records from insurers and other sources to make it easier for Hoosiers to know what they may pay for medical services – whether through insurance or cash – and compare costs.

State Rep. Becky Cash (R-Zionsville) said the goals of the database are to better inform Hoosiers on healthcare costs, identify state healthcare needs, support policy and improve the quality and affordability of healthcare in the state.

"Having access to clear pricing information empowers patients to make decisions that work best for their families and budgets," Cash said. "By expanding this database and adding more healthcare data, Indiana is giving Hoosiers greater transparency and helping create a more competitive healthcare marketplace."

State Rep. Jeff Thompson (R-Lizton) said the database includes a list of healthcare providers that perform services within certain distances from a zip code, the average out-of-pocket costs for a service and the quality rating for that facility.

"Affordability is a top concern and too many Hoosiers are struggling with healthcare costs," Thompson said. "Using this database can help patients make more knowledgeable decisions on medical services and save money."

State Rep. Hunter Smith (R-Zionsville) said the updated prescription resources section has links to external programs like Trump RX.

"Healthcare costs shouldn't be confusing or come as a surprise to families trying to budget for care," Smith said. "By making pricing and quality information easier to access, this tool helps Hoosiers ask better questions, compare options and make informed choices before receiving care."

Healthcare providers and laboratories can also now voluntarily submit their pricing and service information to give patients access to even more data so they can make informed decisions.

In recent years, the legislature has advanced several new laws aimed at reducing healthcare costs for Hoosiers, including two priority efforts in 2025 that improve billing transparency and crack down on high costs at large nonprofit hospitals.

Visit indianahealthprices.in.gov to learn more and save on healthcare costs.

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State Rep. Becky Cash (R-Zionsville) represents House District 25,

which includes portions of Boone and Hendricks counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Hunter Smith (R-Zionsville) represents House District 24,

which includes portions of Boone and Hamilton counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Jeff Thompson (R-Lizton) represents House District 28,

which includes portions of Boone, Hendricks and Montgomery counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.