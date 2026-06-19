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St. Johnsbury Barracks / False Public Alarms

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A4006559

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Trooper Adam Aremburg                          

STATION:      St. Johnsbury               

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 06/19/2026 at approximately 1032 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Weidmann Electrical Technology

VIOLATION:  False Public Alarms

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 06/19/2026 at approximately 1032 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a bomb threat at the Weidmann Electrical Technology facility in St. Johnsbury.  Personnel from Weidmann discovered the threat scrawled in a bathroom stall and called police at about 1032 hours. St Johnsbury Fire Department and Calex Ambulance were also notified and placed on standby.

 

The facility was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, and police initiated a search of all the buildings. Police have since finished their search following the threat, and nothing out of the ordinary was located.  Crews have cleared the scene, and the business will reopen.

 

This is a fourth similar event in recent months, and state police is investigating whether all the incidents are related. This investigation remains active and ongoing, and no further details are available at this time. The state police encourages anyone with information to call the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

VSP will provide updates as the investigation proceeds.

 

 

 

 

Trooper Adam Aremburg

VT State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

802.748.3111

 

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St. Johnsbury Barracks / False Public Alarms

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