St. Johnsbury Barracks / False Public Alarms
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4006559
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 06/19/2026 at approximately 1032 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Weidmann Electrical Technology
VIOLATION: False Public Alarms
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/19/2026 at approximately 1032 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a bomb threat at the Weidmann Electrical Technology facility in St. Johnsbury. Personnel from Weidmann discovered the threat scrawled in a bathroom stall and called police at about 1032 hours. St Johnsbury Fire Department and Calex Ambulance were also notified and placed on standby.
The facility was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, and police initiated a search of all the buildings. Police have since finished their search following the threat, and nothing out of the ordinary was located. Crews have cleared the scene, and the business will reopen.
This is a fourth similar event in recent months, and state police is investigating whether all the incidents are related. This investigation remains active and ongoing, and no further details are available at this time. The state police encourages anyone with information to call the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
VSP will provide updates as the investigation proceeds.
Trooper Adam Aremburg
VT State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
802.748.3111
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