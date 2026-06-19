More From Governor Wes Moore

Governor Moore Secured Preakness In Maryland For Generations To Come, Rallied With Baltimore City And County Leaders, Delivered Major Win For Maryland Farmers, Announced A Major Space Tech Expansion In Anne Arundel County, And Kicks Off Maryland’s Largest Juneteenth Celebration

ANNAPOLIS, MD – This past week, Governor Wes Moore secured Preakness in Maryland for generations to come, rallied with Baltimore City and County leaders, delivered a major win for Maryland farmers, and announced a major space tech expansion in Anne Arundel County.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore has announced that the state of Maryland has matched the $85-million bid from Churchill Downs for the intellectual property and branding rights to the Preakness, which will now be held by the state.

Gov. Wes Moore said in a statement provided to the Banner that his administration has made “historic investments” to ensure the future of Maryland’s racing industry, and that the $85-million decision will secure a “vital asset for our state.”

It will “preserve Maryland’s position as a key power player in the Triple Crown for generations to come,” he said.

Governor Wes Moore joined Baltimore City Delegate Malcolm Ruff, Baltimore County Councilman Julian Jones, State’s Attorney candidate Sarah David, and County Council candidate Karson Kamenetz to encourage residents in Baltimore City and County to get out to vote ahead of the June 23rd primary.

“If we are going to continue record drops in violent crime, keep lowering costs for Maryland families, and make our schools even stronger, this is the team in the Baltimore region that will work day and night to get it done,” said Governor Wes Moore. “We have delivered enormous progress for the people of Maryland since taking office, but there is still more work to do, and these are the leaders who will help us finish the job.”

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced Monday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a Secretarial Disaster Declaration following extensive crop damage from an April freeze that impacted farms across the state.

The declaration comes after Moore formally requested federal assistance in late May, citing severe agricultural losses tied to a sudden cold snap that struck crops during a vulnerable growth period.

The federal designation allows affected producers in designated counties to apply for emergency loans and other assistance through the USDA’s Farm Service Agency.

Maryland’s growing role in the space industry is getting another boost. Gov. Wes Moore announced a major expansion by a company helping lead America’s return to the moon.

A space technology company that’s already played a key role in lunar missions is expanding in Anne Arundel County.

If it moves on the moon, it may soon be coming from Linthicum. Intuitive Machines is expanding into a new 69,000-square-foot facility at BWI Tech Park, growing its Maryland operations and planning to nearly double its workforce to about 100 employees.

The company built robotics used on its recent moon missions and is now developing technology for future lunar exploration and communications networks.

The state has awarded the company a $1 million grant to help with the expansion.

Gov. Wes Moore attends the Opening Ceremony of the 2026 Scotland Juneteenth Heritage Festival, the Largest Juneteenth Celebration in Maryland.