NEW DATA: Maryland Families Have Spent $430 More on Gas Since Trump Began His Unnecessary War With Iran
NEW DATA: Maryland Families Have Spent $430 More on Gas Since Trump Began His Unnecessary War With Iran
ANNAPOLIS, MD – As Donald Trump’s deadly and costly war with Iran continues on, with no end in sight,
newly released data from the Senate Joint Economic Committee reveals that Maryland
households have spent $430 more on the gas they need to drive to work, pick up their
kids, and run their daily errands since the start of Trump’s unpopular and unnecessary
war.
A reminder: Working Marylanders were already being squeezed amid high costs caused
by Trump’s reckless tariffs and failed economic agenda, and this war has only worsened
the affordability crisis hammering families across the state. Since it began, Trump’s
unpopular war in Iran has cost Americans over $1,000 per household and $132 billion
overall.
In response, Maryland Democratic Party Chair Steuart Pittman released the following statement:
“Donald Trump’s deadly and costly war with Iran continues to drive up costs for
Maryland families with no relief in sight. While Trump spends hundreds of
millions of dollars on vanity projects and wine-and-dines his billionaire buddies,
Marylanders are forced to break the bank and dip into their hard-earned savings
to make ends meet. Make no mistake: the only wallet Trump cares about is his
own. As Trump turns his back on Marylanders, Democrats are fighting hard every
day to lower costs and make life affordable for all Maryland families.”
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