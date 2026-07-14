NEW DATA: Maryland Families Have Spent $430 More on Gas Since Trump Began His Unnecessary War With Iran

ANNAPOLIS, MD – As Donald Trump’s deadly and costly war with Iran continues on, with no end in sight,

newly released data from the Senate Joint Economic Committee reveals that Maryland

households have spent $430 more on the gas they need to drive to work, pick up their

kids, and run their daily errands since the start of Trump’s unpopular and unnecessary

war.

A reminder: Working Marylanders were already being squeezed amid high costs caused

by Trump’s reckless tariffs and failed economic agenda, and this war has only worsened

the affordability crisis hammering families across the state. Since it began, Trump’s

unpopular war in Iran has cost Americans over $1,000 per household and $132 billion

overall.

In response, Maryland Democratic Party Chair Steuart Pittman released the following statement:

“Donald Trump’s deadly and costly war with Iran continues to drive up costs for

Maryland families with no relief in sight. While Trump spends hundreds of

millions of dollars on vanity projects and wine-and-dines his billionaire buddies,

Marylanders are forced to break the bank and dip into their hard-earned savings

to make ends meet. Make no mistake: the only wallet Trump cares about is his

own. As Trump turns his back on Marylanders, Democrats are fighting hard every

day to lower costs and make life affordable for all Maryland families.”

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