Baltimore Saw Fewest Homicides Half Way Through A Year Ever Recorded

“Baltimore’s Homicide Rate Hit A Record Low In 2025. This Year Is Off To An Even Better Start”

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Today, it was announced that Baltimore saw the fewest number of homicides ever recorded half way through a year–continuing historic progress seen in the state’s largest city.

“Alongside Mayor Brandon Scott and State’s Attorney Ivan Bates we are delivering record drops in homicides and violent crime in Baltimore, but the job’s not done,” said Governor Wes Moore. “Across the entire state, we have seen a 44% drop in homicides and a 40% drop in non-fatal shootings because of our all-of-the-above approach to public safety. While we have made historic progress, we must continue to work alongside one another to continue these record reductions in violent crime and make our communities even safer.”

For nearly a decade, Baltimore City endured 300 murders a year–nearly one homicide a day. But, since taking office, Governor Moore has put record funding in local law enforcement, over $50 million to Baltimore City alone, and $10.8 million in funding into the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office.

Those results echo similar outcomes in other jurisdictions, including a 39% drop in homicides in Prince George’s County since his inauguration and a five-year-low in homicides and non-fatal shootings in Baltimore County. Across the entire state of Maryland from 2022-2025 there’s been a 44% drop in homicides and a 40% drop in non-fatal shootings. And, this past year alone, robberies have dropped by 25% statewide.

Governor Moore’s all-of-the-above strategy for delivering real public safety to our communities has brought together everyone from prosecutors to public defenders, cops to community organizers, violence interruption groups to state and federal elected officials, village elders to small-town mayors to make our homes safer. By refusing to tolerate violence and focusing on the root causes of criminal activity, Maryland has been able to actually do more than just react to crime when it happens and instead build safer, more sustainable communities throughout our state.

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