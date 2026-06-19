Pan-Atlantic University Selects OneWorldSIS to Digitally Transform Student and Institutional Operations

Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos Business School, and Enterprise Development Centre to unify student management on OneWorldSIS, powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365

OneWorldSIS gives institutions the agility, insight, and operational discipline required to serve students and stakeholders in a rapidly changing education environment.” — Henry Hickman, OneWorldSIS CEO & President

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneWorldSIS today announced that Pan-Atlantic University, together with its affiliated institutions Lagos Business School and the Enterprise Development Centre, has selected the OneWorldSIS Student Information System to support a major digital transformation of day-to-day academic and administrative operations.

Built on Microsoft Dynamics 365, OneWorldSIS brings the full student lifecycle onto a modern, secure, and scalable technology platform. The system is designed to help higher education institutions streamline admissions, enrollment, student records, academic advising, finance, communications, reporting, and other mission-critical processes in one unified environment.

Through this initiative, Pan-Atlantic University and its affiliated academic and development institutions will be positioned to reduce manual processes, improve data visibility, strengthen collaboration across departments, and deliver a more connected experience for students, faculty, and administrators.

“We are honored that Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos Business School, and the Enterprise Development Centre have selected OneWorldSIS as a foundation for their digital transformation,” said Henry Hickman, CEO & President of OneWorldSIS. “By combining higher education best practices with the power of Microsoft Dynamics 365, OneWorldSIS gives institutions the agility, insight, and operational discipline required to serve students and stakeholders in a rapidly changing education environment.”

Pan-Atlantic University is recognized for its commitment to academic excellence, professional education, entrepreneurship, and leadership development. Lagos Business School is one of Africa’s leading business schools, while the Enterprise Development Centre has supported the growth of entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises since its establishment in 2003.

OneWorldSIS will provide the institutions with a common digital backbone that supports operational consistency while allowing each institution to manage its distinct academic and administrative needs. The platform’s integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 also enables institutions to take advantage of Microsoft’s enterprise-grade cloud capabilities, analytics, automation, security, and extensibility.

“This selection reflects a shared commitment to innovation, service excellence, and long-term institutional growth,” Hickman added. “We look forward to supporting Pan-Atlantic University and its affiliated institutions as they modernize operations and enhance the experience of every learner they serve.”

About OneWorldSIS

OneWorldSIS is a comprehensive Student Information System designed to help higher education institutions manage the complete student lifecycle. Powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365, OneWorldSIS provides a unified platform for student services, academic operations, finance, engagement, analytics, and institutional administration.

About Pan-Atlantic University

Pan-Atlantic University is a top-ranked private university in Lagos, Nigeria — ranked among the top 45 universities in Sub-Saharan Africa. PAU is committed to the development of competent professionals and responsible leaders. Its affiliated institutions include Lagos Business School and the Enterprise Development Centre, which extend the university’s mission through executive education, entrepreneurship development, and professional learning.

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