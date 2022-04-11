OneWorldSIS and Campus Ivy Announce Student Information System and Financial Aid Partnership for the Higher-Ed Market

OneWorldSIS Student Information System is partnering with Campus Ivy, a leading provider of innovative financial aid solutions for the higher-education market.

The integration between OneWorldSIS and Campus Ivy will let educational institutions optimize their financial aid processes and utilize the digitally advanced OneWorldSIS Student Information System.” — Henry Hickman, President & CEO, OneWorldSIS, Inc.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneWorldSIS, the developers of the OneWorldSIS Student Information System, today announced it has joined the Campus Ivy Partner Program. Campus Ivy is a leading provider of innovative financial aid solutions and services to the higher-education market.

The advanced technology of OneWorldSIS, built on Microsoft’s transformative Dynamics 365 Power Platform, and Campus Ivy’s technically innovative financial aid system will provide higher-education schools the ability to more efficiently manage operational functions while utilizing the latest in digital technology.

“Today’s educational organizations need digital technology that allows them to better automate operational processes, reduce technical operating costs, and offer native AI engines capable of evolving over time. The integration between OneWorldSIS and Campus Ivy will allow educational institutions to optimize their financial aid processes while utilizing the digitally advanced OneWorldSIS Student Information System to track and manage the full student lifecycle”, states Henry Hickman, President & CEO of OneWorldSIS.

“Campus Ivy has a long and successful history as a provider of financial aid solutions to the higher-education market and our team looks forward to working together”, continues Hickman.

“Campus Ivy is proud to add OneWorldSIS to our growing list of successful integration program partners and believe the combination of our functionality and technical innovation provides educational institutions with greater options for a digital platform that’s built for the future”, states Cid Yousefi, President of Campus Ivy.

About Campus Ivy

Campus Ivy is a financial aid product and service company, providing cloud-based automation tools and outsourcing services to the higher education market. We combine 50+ years of financial aid experience with mobile enabled financial aid technology to make financial aid easy and student friendly.

About OneWorldSIS

OneWorldSIS Student Information System and the OneWorldSIS Portal Suite represent a paradigm shift in the way educational institutions manage the student lifecycle. Architected on the digitally transformative technology inherent in the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Power Platform, educational institutions will be able to better execute the student experience and learning methods. With the ability to extend the solution without modifying the source code, implement automated work processes, connect seamlessly to the larger digital world, utilize inherent AI and drive user adoption, all at a lower cost ownership, OneWorldSIS, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Power Platform, deliver on its mission to provide the most technically advanced option for educational institutions.