ShearFRAC and MicroSeismic Ally to Deliver Real-Time Completion Intelligence
This collaboration allows us to strengthen pressure-based intelligence using highest quality subsurface datasets in the industry. We believe this is a major step toward future intelligent completions.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShearFRAC Group, LLC and MicroSeismic Inc. (MSI) today announced a strategic alliance to accelerate the next generation of real-time completion intelligence, fracture diagnostics, and digital completion technologies for the oil and gas industry. The collaboration pairs ShearFRAC’s pressure analytics and physics informed machine learning (PIML) with MSI’s high resolution microseismic imaging to bridge surface signals and subsurface reality.
— Andrew McMurray
Why it matters
Operators generate massive volumes of real time operational data, yet many critical decisions still depend on delayed interpretation and disconnected workflows. By continuously linking surface pressure measurements with high confidence subsurface calibration, the partnership aims to convert streaming field data into trusted operational intelligence - enabling faster, more reliable completion decisions and more consistent hydraulic fracturing execution.
What we will do
• Calibrate real time pressure diagnostics against MSI’s high fidelity subsurface monitoring datasets to strengthen the link between surface responses and fracture behavior.
• Expand physics informed machine learning models that fuse surface and subsurface data domains for scalable, non invasive insight.
• Provide early, high confidence identification of screenout risk, fracture driven interactions (FDIs), treatment inefficiencies, casing deformation risk, and induced seismicity indicators.
• Deliver enhanced digital completion workflows to improve operational consistency and execution quality across crews, fleets, and basins.
• Establish new industry benchmarks for translating real time pressure measurements into actionable subsurface intelligence.
Leadership perspectives
“Today’s completions generate enormous amounts of data every second, yet many of the industry’s most important decisions still depend on delayed interpretation, disconnected workflows, and human pattern recognition under pressure,” said Andrew McMurray, CEO of ShearFRAC. “This collaboration allows us to strengthen pressure based intelligence using some of the highest quality subsurface datasets available anywhere in the industry. We believe this is a major step toward the future of intelligent completions.”
“MSI has spent decades helping operators understand subsurface behavior through advanced fracture diagnostics and microseismic monitoring,” said Dr. Peter Duncan, CEO of MSI. “Combining that expertise with ShearFRAC’s real time analytics and machine learning capabilities creates an exciting opportunity to improve confidence, accelerate learning, and deliver greater operational value at scale.”
Outlook
The alliance establishes a collaborative framework for integrated projects and commercial opportunities while continuing to support both companies’ existing clients. By connecting measurement, interpretation, and decision making in real time, ShearFRAC and MSI intend to lay the foundation for the next generation of intelligent completions and help operators achieve greater capital efficiency, execution consistency, and scalable automation.
About ShearFRAC
ShearFRAC is a real time completions intelligence company focused on transforming hydraulic fracturing operations through advanced pressure diagnostics, proprietary signal processing, and physics informed machine learning. Its technologies enable operators to improve fracture execution, mitigate operational risks, and drive more consistent well performance through real time actionable insights.
About MicroSeismic, Inc.
MicroSeismic Inc. is a global leader in passive seismic monitoring and subsurface imaging, providing advanced fracture mapping, reservoir characterization, and geophysical diagnostics to help operators better understand subsurface behavior and optimize reservoir development.
Monica Vrana
MicroSeismic, Inc.
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