MICROSEISMIC LAUNCH CLAROS, A NEW REAL-TIME COMPLETIONS PORTAL

Claros

MicroSeismic

With Claros, we are putting that insight directly into our clients’ hands – secure and organized. This is a new era in how our clients’ access and act on their monitoring data”
— Dr. Peter Duncan
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MicroSeismic, Inc. (MSI) today announced the launch of Claros ™, a new secure client portal that gives operators on-demand access to their microseismic monitoring data in one place. Replacing the wait for traditional data exports, Claros lets clients log in to view their projects, check the health of their array(s), and set alerts that matter most for their teams, anytime, anywhere.

“For more than 20 years, MicroSeismic has helped operators understand what is happening beneath their wells,” said Dr. Peter M. Duncan, CEO and Founder of MicroSeismic. “With Claros, we are putting that insight directly into our clients’ hands – secure, organized, and available the moment they need it. This is a new era in how our clients’ access and act on their monitoring data.”

Claros gives each client a single, secure home for their monitoring program. Core capabilities include on-demand access to monitoring data, array health and diagnostics at a glance, customizable alerts, and an open API with webhooks that let clients connect Claros to the systems they already use. The result is monitoring information that is easier to find, share, and act on across an operator’s entire team.

Claros will make its public debut at the Unconventional Resources Technology Conference (URTeC) 2026, taking place June 22-24 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. Attendees can see the portal firsthand at MicroSeismic Booth #738.

Monica Vrana
MicroSeismic, Inc.
+1 866-593-0032
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Monica Vrana
MicroSeismic, Inc.
+1 866-593-0032
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MicroSeismic, Inc.
10777 Westheimer Street, Suite 250
Houston, Texas, 77042
United States
+1 866-593-0032
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Empowering Industry Heroes At MicroSeismic, Inc., we believe the real heroes are the ones who safeguard the world’s energy future. That’s why we empower our clients with the tools to protect their people, their operations, and the planet — while leading the charge toward cleaner, more secure energy. Our MISSION is to develop and deploy geophysical tools to enable the safe and clean exploitation of the world’s resources. Since 2003, we’ve pioneered passive seismic technology to help operators see more, act faster, and make smarter decisions underground. As our clients’ challenges have evolved, so have our solutions. • FracRx® – Helping operators maintain wellbore integrity and manage frac-driven interactions in the most complex geologies. • CO2SeQure® – Giving carbon storage projects the real-time monitoring they need to ensure safe, permanent CO₂ sequestration. • MicroThermal Energy℠ – Supporting geothermal pioneers with advanced monitoring and modeling to scale enhanced geothermal systems (EGS). • KarstAlert® – Enabling early detection of sinkhole development to protect communities, infrastructure, and lives. Our CLIENTS are the HEROES of their company, community, and family. They employ the best technologies to get the best results. #FDI #CarbonSequestration #Sinkhole #Geothermal #ESG #Environment

https://www.microseismic.com/

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