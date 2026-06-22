MICROSEISMIC LAUNCH CLAROS, A NEW REAL-TIME COMPLETIONS PORTAL
With Claros, we are putting that insight directly into our clients’ hands – secure and organized. This is a new era in how our clients’ access and act on their monitoring data”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MicroSeismic, Inc. (MSI) today announced the launch of Claros ™, a new secure client portal that gives operators on-demand access to their microseismic monitoring data in one place. Replacing the wait for traditional data exports, Claros lets clients log in to view their projects, check the health of their array(s), and set alerts that matter most for their teams, anytime, anywhere.
— Dr. Peter Duncan
“For more than 20 years, MicroSeismic has helped operators understand what is happening beneath their wells,” said Dr. Peter M. Duncan, CEO and Founder of MicroSeismic. “With Claros, we are putting that insight directly into our clients’ hands – secure, organized, and available the moment they need it. This is a new era in how our clients’ access and act on their monitoring data.”
Claros gives each client a single, secure home for their monitoring program. Core capabilities include on-demand access to monitoring data, array health and diagnostics at a glance, customizable alerts, and an open API with webhooks that let clients connect Claros to the systems they already use. The result is monitoring information that is easier to find, share, and act on across an operator’s entire team.
Claros will make its public debut at the Unconventional Resources Technology Conference (URTeC) 2026, taking place June 22-24 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. Attendees can see the portal firsthand at MicroSeismic Booth #738.
Monica Vrana
MicroSeismic, Inc.
+1 866-593-0032
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