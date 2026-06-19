MARINE BARRACKS WASHINGTON HAILS RECRUIT CHESTY XVII

WASHINGTON — This Friday, Marine Barracks Washington introduces the incoming mascot, Recruit Chesty XVII. His predecessor and current 8th & I mascot, Cpl. Chesty XVI, remains in his billet until his retirement at the end of the summer, fully relinquishing mascot responsibilities to the next generation.

Rct. Chesty XVII was born on March 26, 2026, in Harrisburg, Penn. He comes from a long line of award-winning Pedigree English Bulldogs renowned for their traditional looks. The Marine Barracks Washington mascot is selected based on a series of factors, including physical appearance, temperament, and their inherent fighting spirit.

Rct. Chesty XVII is gradually settling into Marine Corps and Barracks life. Rct. Chesty XVII’s journey starts like every Marine Recruit’s: with basic obedience, customs, courtesies, and rigorous physical training. Upon graduation, he will proceed to Mascot Training Camp (MTC). While his curriculum is slightly different from his fellow entry-level Marines who typically proceed from basic training to Marine Combat Training, mascot responsibilities require a unique skillset. Only the most qualified candidates can be introduced to the MTC program, but the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sergeant Major Ruiz, has confidence in Chesty XVII’s abilities. When asked about the Recruit’s potential, he said:

“Chesty XVII has the spirit of the Marine whose name he carries and is a pure-blooded ‘Teufel Hunden.’ MTC will turn him from a bulldog to a mascot.”

MTC teaches incoming mascots the ceremonial excellence and precision required to trot down Center Walk at the Evening Parades every Friday at the “Oldest Post of the Corps.” Training is a critical first step of mascot development, but a battle-tested mentor is the center of gravity for a successful transfer of responsibility. Cpl. Chesty XVI is showing his successor the ropes of mascot duties as he prepares for retirement but continues setting the example for the young devil-pup who has big paw-prints to fill. For the rest of the summer, Cpl. Chesty XVI will carry out the ceremonial commitments and morale missions entrusted to the Marine Barracks Washington mascot.

As he passes the leash, Cpl. Chesty XVI heads to the dog days of retirement. When asked what he was looking forward to the most, Chesty XVI barked that he will miss life amongst his fellow marchers but hopes to pursue a career in soccer, his favorite PT activity.

Rct. Chesty XVII is in good hands as he’s groomed for the spotlight. Master Gunnery Sgt. Steven Williams, drum major, “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band, Marine Barracks Washington, assumes the responsibilities as his caretaker. Staff Sgt. Scott Rogers, caretaker for Cpl. Chesty XVI, shares some advice for providing support to the dogs serving at the epicenter of ceremonial excellence:

“They’re the face of Marine Barracks Washington and a representation of the Corps, but they also need time to shake it out. Give him a longer leash and watch him grow into the responsibility.”

Cpl. Chesty XVI may be marching off the parade deck for the last time, but his legacy on the Barracks and the title he earned remain indelible. Rct. Chesty XVII is still growing into his paws, but the Marines, Sailors, and civilians of 8th & I will march alongside him every step of the way.