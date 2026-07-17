Medical Readiness Command, Europe Emphasizes Safety – On and Off Duty

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — Military and civilian staff members assigned to Medical Readiness Command, Europe participated in safety briefings, demonstrations and discussion during the command's Safety Standdown Day at Vogelweh Park in Kaiserslautern, July 16, 2026.

The widely attended educational event featured hands-on instruction and briefings on critical risk-reduction topics, including substance abuse prevention, fire safety protocols, motorcycle and privately owned vehicle (POV) operations, and suicide prevention.

“Medical Readiness Command, Europe (MRC, EUR) Headquarters conducts routine safety standdowns to directly safeguard the force and optimize operational medical readiness across the theater,” said U.S. Army Cpt. Benjamin Armstrong, headquarters and headquarters detachment commander for MRC,EUR. “These events pause routine operations to fulfill mandatory in-person training requirements and replace passive briefings with hands-on, seasonal risk-mitigation drills. By stepping away from daily tasks together, personnel establish a shared understanding of risk tolerances and build the mutual trust required to safely execute their support missions. Ultimately, this collective focus on safety cultivates a resilient, cohesive team where every member is empowered to identify and mitigate hazards before they result in casualties.”

According to U.S. Army Safety officials, this type proactive training directly supports the overall Army Safety mission of preserving personnel and resources by seamlessly integrating occupational health and safety practices into daily military operations, tactical training, and off-duty activities, emphasizing that safety remains a shared responsibility for everyone from senior commanders to individual Soldiers.

U.S. Army Safety officials suggest that everyone, regardless of rank or position, is a safety officer and should report any unsafe, or potentially unsafe acts.

“If someone sees an accident, unsafe act, or near miss they can and should submit a report via the Army Safety Management Information System 2.0 (ASMIS 2.0) at https://mishap.safety.army.mil/” added Armstrong.