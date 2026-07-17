Purdy Fitness Center Equipped with the Navy Operational Fitness and Fueling System

Capt. Jonathan Hopkins, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), cut the ribbon on the installation’s new Navy Operational Fitness and Fueling System (NOFFS) zone at Purdy Fitness Center on June 26, 2026, reinforcing the Department of War’s renewed emphasis on physical fitness as a cornerstone of warfighter readiness.

The specialized training space is the result of a $1 million investment by Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) to modernize shore-based fitness facilities and support the military’s focus on building a stronger, more resilient, and combat-ready force through CFAY’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) program. The addition marks the latest milestone in Purdy Fitness Center’s ongoing transformation, following the facility’s transition to 24-hour operations on June 1.

“Physical readiness is directly tied to our operational capability out here in the Indo Pacific,” Hopkins said. “This NOFFS zone provides our Sailors with elite-level training resources right at their fingertips, ensuring that our force remains resilient, lethal, and fully prepared to answer the nation’s call at a moment’s notice.”

The expansion builds upon CFAY’s continued commitment to increasing access to fitness resources across the installation. Following the successful transition of Fleet Recreation Center Gym to 24-hour operations in March 2024, Purdy Fitness Center now provides the installation with a second around-the-clock fitness facility, giving Sailors, civilian employees, family members, and other authorized patrons greater flexibility to train whenever their schedules allow.

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Command Fitness Leaders (CFLs) from forward deployed afloat and ashore tenant commands toured the new zone and tested its human performance equipment, designed to replicate operational movements, reduce injury risk, and improve the functional fitness required in today’s operational environment.

“This new space isn’t just about lifting weights; it’s about functional fitness tailored specifically to the demands of today’s Sailor,” said Mike Motohashi, CFAY MWR fitness director. “By bringing the NOFFS zone to Yokosuka, we are giving our community the exact tools they need to stay mission-ready, prevent injuries, and perform at their peak.”

Developed by the Navy in collaboration with industry-leading human performance experts, the NOFFS program delivers evidence-based training that develops strength, endurance, agility, mobility, and core stability through exercises that mirror the physical demands of military service. Designed for all fitness levels, the system provides structured, scalable workouts that prepare Sailors for the Navy’s semiannual Physical Readiness Test (PRT), improve performance in operational environments, and support functional fitness training for events such as HYROX and Spartan races.

“Just considering the sheer impact of Fleet Activities Yokosuka being the largest forward deployed U.S. Navy installation, the number of Sailors that we have here is tremendous,” said Matthew Olszyk, CFAY MWR director. “Fitness centers are always in high demand, so anytime we can open a new facility or bring a new service online, it’s a direct investment in our community.”

To expand the program’s reach across the installation, CFAY MWR also offers NOFFS certification training for personnel interested in leading workouts using the system. Participants complete a one-day operational course instructed by certified MWR fitness professionals, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to safely implement NOFFS training principles. The certification is open to all members of the CFAY community, and those interested in becoming certified are encouraged to contact Purdy Fitness Center for upcoming course dates and registration information.

Among the first CFLs to complete the certification was Logistics Specialist 1st Class Liz Pafford, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae.

“This space is going to be utilized every single day,” said Pafford. “There are so many people interested in functional fitness and strength training that this equipment is going to make a real difference.” The new training zone directly supports the Department of War’s renewed focus on strengthening military readiness through higher physical fitness standards.

By emphasizing functional movement, injury prevention, and sustained performance over traditional gym workouts alone, the NOFFS program helps ensure Sailors are physically prepared to meet the demands of operational service whenever called upon.

As the Navy continues to prioritize warfighter development, investments like the NOFFS zone ensure Sailors have access to the training, equipment, and leadership needed to meet the physical demands of service. Through innovative fitness programs and expanded accessibility, CFAY remains committed to building a force that is stronger, more resilient, and always ready to answer the nation’s call