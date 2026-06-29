Saskatchewan Protecting Health IT Infrastructure With $43M Investment

CANADA, June 29 - Released on June 29, 2026

eHealth Saskatchewan will invest $43.6 million in information technology (IT) capital and operational purchases in the coming year. This 2026-27 budget funding will allow eHealth to invest in new projects and initiatives that enable connected and accessible health care in the province while maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure.

"Having the right technology in the right place at the right time makes it possible to deliver on our Patients First Health Care Plan, by ensuring reliable and secure technology is there to support everything from a routine appointment to a medical emergency," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "IT infrastructure creates vital connections that ensure patients and providers can access information and services from anywhere, including rural and northern areas."

This investment supports the health system by expanding access and improving efficiency. It provides secure and flexible digital health infrastructure that helps enhance service availability and improves communication support for patients and providers.

Examples of planned work include:

Investing in network infrastructure and clinical technology for new facilities currently in construction, including the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital, Saskatoon Urgent Care Centre and La Ronge Long Term Care facility, as well as renovations including technology enhancements at existing health facilities.

Providing rugged IT devices for emergency responders in ground and air ambulances. This investment in durable devices designed specifically with emergency vehicle usage in mind will allow easy sharing of electronic records between services and providers through a newly improved records management platform, improving communication and supporting continuity of care.

Maintaining secure and reliable access to information and systems by replacing laptop and desktop computers across the health system on a regular cycle. Proactive replacement reduces unplanned downtime that may interfere with patient care.

Making ongoing enhancements and expansions to strengthen the IT infrastructure that is the foundation for access to safe and timely care. This includes routers, Wi-Fi connection points and more to enable access to health records, support informed decision making and maintain communication throughout the system.

eHealth Saskatchewan is a Treasury Board Crown Corporation that provides IT services to patients and health care providers, as well as partners such as the Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority. eHealth takes a provincially managed, locally delivered approach to providing IT to support patient focused delivery of health care in Saskatchewan. eHealth is guided by its vision of "connected health care, accessible to everyone, everywhere."

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media Desk

eHealth

Regina

Email: [email protected]