Protecting Jobs and Increasing Workers' Wages

CANADA, June 29 - Released on June 29, 2026

On October 1, 2026, minimum wage in Saskatchewan will increase to $15.70 per hour.

Saskatchewan's minimum wage is calculated using an indexation formula, which gives equal weight to changes to the Consumer Price Index and Average Hourly Wage for Saskatchewan.

"To keep Saskatchewan's economy strong, we have tried to balance the need for an increase to the minimum wage with ensuring employers are able to continue to build strong businesses and opportunity for growth," Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. "Our low personal tax rates also continue to make our province a great place to live, work and raise a family."

In addition to an increase to minimum wage, the 2026-27 Budget provides measures that help lower everyday costs and strengthen financial stability for families. This year saw $200 million in tax savings provided through enhancements and indexation under The Saskatchewan Affordability Act. A total of 54,000 people will no longer be paying provincial income tax after the full implementation of the four-year income tax reduction plan.

"We are protecting families and individuals by providing targeted supports and affordability measures that help Saskatchewan residents manage rising costs and keep more of their money in their pocket."

Since 2008, the minimum wage has increased by more than 90 per cent, rising from $8.25 to $15.70 per hour by October 1, 2026. More information on the affordability measures for low-income individuals is available at: Affordability | Government of Saskatchewan.

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