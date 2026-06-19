'Finding Festivals with Haylie Robinson' Returns for Season Two

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New season, inspired by America’s 250th anniversary, explores community traditions across four states

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “ Finding Festivals with Haylie Robinson ” will return to YouTube on June 26, 2026, for a five-episode second season exploring the people, history and traditions behind festivals in four states.Inspired by the country’s upcoming 250th anniversary, Robinson developed the season around the local traditions and community celebrations that help tell America’s story.The new season builds on the success of Season One, which reached more than 54 million households across 77 broadcast markets as of September 2025. The series also received a 2024 Telly Award in the Culture and Lifestyle Series category.New episodes will be released monthly on the series’ YouTube channel and will include pecial extended segments.Robinson meets the organizers, performers, historians and community members who keep local traditions alive. Featured festivals include:- The Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous in Indiana, where history comes alive through immersive reenactments and early American traditions- The Festival of the Horse in Georgetown, Kentucky, which honors the deep-rooted equestrian culture of the Bluegrass State- A collection of fall festivals in northwest Ohio, highlighting agritourism, local flavors, and small-town community spirit- The Edgar Allan Poe Festival in Baltimore, Maryland, which celebrates the legacy of one of America’s most iconic literary figuresThrough interviews and firsthand experiences, each episode explores what the festival means to the people and communities behind it.“Festivals are where communities preserve, practice and share their local traditions,” said Robinson. “With America’s 250th anniversary approaching, I was inspired to explore the traditions that help define communities and bring people together in meaningful ways.”Season Two of ”Finding Festivals with Haylie Robinson” is made possible through the generous support of underwriter Shores & Islands Ohio, along with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act as allocated by the City of Toledo and the Lucas County Commissioners, and administered by The Arts Commission. Additional support comes from the viewers and fans whose enthusiasm continues to help the series grow.The new season will be available to watch on YouTube, giving audiences everywhere a front-row seat to festivals and traditions from across the country.For more information, episode updates, and behind-the-scenes content, visit youtube.com/@hayliestory and follow the series on social media.Media assets, including episode images, video clips and interview opportunities with Haylie Robinson, are available upon request.###About “Finding Festivals with Haylie Robinson”“Finding Festivals with Haylie Robinson” is a Telly Award-winning travel docuseries that explores the cultural traditions, local celebrations and community stories that shape a destination. Hosted, edited and executive produced by former festival queen Haylie Robinson, the series takes viewers beyond the event itself to meet the people who preserve and share these traditions. Season One reached more than 54 million households across 77 broadcast markets as of September 2025.About Haylie RobinsonHaylie Robinson is the owner of HayRobin Media Productions LLC and is known online as Hayliestory. Since 2016 Haylie has brought online audiences along with her on a variety of adventures from small towns to theme parks under the Hayliestory brand. She has worked in media, in various roles, for over eight years and was voted Media Personality in The Blades’ Reader’s Choice 2022 for her online content and broadcasted segments “Go 419 Spirits” on WTOL 11. Haylie Robinson is a northwest Ohio native who loves sharing the stories of her favorite places one video at a time.

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