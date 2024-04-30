Community at its Core: ‘Finding Festivals’ Showcases America’s Rich Traditions on PBS
Haylie Robinson leads viewers through America’s heartlands to discover the unique spirit of each community.TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATE, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From her beginnings as a local fair queen to becoming the first independent female producer from Northwest Ohio with a nationally distributed PBS series, Haylie Robinson brings a fresh perspective on local traditions in her series, "Finding Festivals." Supported by the National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA), Robinson’s series explores the heart of America's community traditions through vibrant celebrations.
"Finding Festivals" transcends traditional travel shows by exploring the cultural depth of each event it features. "This series digs deep to reveal the soul of each community we visit. Each episode delves into what communities celebrate and why, highlighting how these vibrant local traditions continue to shape community life and strengthen bonds across generations," explains Haylie Robinson, “Finding Festivals” host and executive producer.
Upcoming highlights include:
- Thyagaraja Festival in Cleveland, Ohio, celebrates Indian classical music and its cultural impact in Northeast Ohio.
- Saginaw Chippewa Annual Pow Wow in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, honors the traditions and community spirit of the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe.
- The Three Rivers Festival in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a vibrant and diverse event that happens to be the second-largest festival in The Hoosier State.
- The Bavarian Festival in Frankenmuth, Michigan, celebrates its German heritage through traditional food, dance, and crafts.
- Jeep Fest in Toledo, Ohio, is a city-wide celebration of local automotive history and community pride.
Research supports the high viewer interest in such content. A study from UCLA's Hollywood Diversity Report indicates a strong demand for programming that authentically reflects community traditions. Deloitte's 2024 Digital Media Trends reinforces this, indicating that nearly 70% of consumers value content that deepens their connection to community life.
As a dynamic medium for cultural exploration, television provides "Finding Festivals" with a platform to enhance viewers' understanding of America's cultural diversity, inviting them to experience the unity and joy that community festivals bring.
For more information and to view episodes, visit www.FindingFestivals.com.
About Haylie Robinson
Owner of HayRobin Media Productions LLC, known online as Hayliestory, Haylie Robinson has engaged with online audiences since 2016 with dynamic explorations of small towns, theme parks, and more. Over the last several years, her work in various media roles earned her the top “Media Personality” spot in The Blade’s Reader’s Choice 2022. Robinson, a proud Northwest Ohio native and Heidelberg University alumna, uses her compelling storytelling to celebrate community spirit and cultural diversity through her PBS series, “Finding Festivals.” For more information, visit www.hayliestory.com.
Kim Markus for Haylie Robinson
KM Communications
kim@km-communications.com
A First Look at Finding Festivals with Haylie Robinson