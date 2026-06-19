Missing Woman Located by State Police Canine

CONTACT:

Lieutenant Mark Ober

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

June 19, 2026

Jefferson, NH – On Thursday, June 18, 2026, at 7:45 p.m., NH State Police Troop F Dispatch received a call regarding a missing woman off of Thistle Hill Road. The woman’s husband reported that she had gone for a walk on some trails near their property with her dog and the dog returned without her. He searched for her for over an hour before calling for help.

State Police Troopers, Fish and Game Conservation Officers, and members of Jefferson Fire Department responded to help search for the woman, who was identifed as 66-year-old Susanne Reynolds. Canine assests from State Police and Fish and Game were also requested for this search.

At approximately 9:35 p.m., a State Police Canine located Reynolds in the woods not far from her residence. Reynolds was not mobile and verbally unresponsive. Rescue personnel secured her into a stretcher and she was carried from the woods and transferred to a Lancaster EMS ambulance. Reynolds was then transported to Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster for treatment of an unknown medical condition.

No further information is available at this time.