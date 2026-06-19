Juneteenth Day 2026

WHEREAS, on June 19, 1865, Union Soldiers led by Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas under General Order No. 3 to enforce President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation; and

WHEREAS, on the anniversary of the Galveston announcement, the State of Alaska celebrates Juneteenth to honor the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States, and people from all races, nationalities, and religions join together on this day to reflect on a pivotal chapter in our history; and

WHEREAS, Juneteenth is a time for rejoicing and celebrating African American heritage through gatherings, parades, historical reenactments, traditional musical performances, and readings by African American writers, and it is an opportunity for reflection, self-improvement, and planning for the future; and

WHEREAS, this day calls us to confront the evils of slavery, to honor the enduring strength of those who suffered its weight, to grieve the wounds it left upon the soul of our nation, and to engage in meaningful dialogue to learn from our history so that we may better our society; and

WHEREAS, as our Nation prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of its founding let us join together to reaffirm our commitment to upholding the inalienable rights set forth in the Declaration of Independence, that all people are created equal and endowed with the unalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim June 19, 2026, as:

Juneteenth Day

in Alaska and encourage all Alaskans to reflect on the importance of this day that marked the end of slavery in our Nation and to recommit to the ongoing work of guaranteeing liberty for all Americans.

Dated: June 19, 2026