SDDOT Seeks Public Input for Dimock Master Transportation Plan Study

For Immediate Release:

Friday, June 19, 2026

Contact:

Steve Gramm, SDDOT Project Manager, 605-773-3281

DIMOCK, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the town of Dimock, will hold a public meeting open house from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. (CT) on Monday, June 29, 2026, at City Hall located at 505 S. Main St. in Dimock. The public meeting is designed to present key findings and draft recommendations for the Dimock Master Transportation Plan Study.

The public meeting open house will be informal, allowing for one-on-one discussions with the study team. A short presentation will be given at the beginning of the meeting.

The overall goal for the study is to develop a long-range plan for the town of Dimock. The study area includes all roads, sidewalks, and other transportation related infrastructure within the Dimock city limits.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the overall study, the prerecorded presentation and open house displays will also be available on the study website at https://dot.sd.gov/dimock-mtp beginning on Monday, June 29, 2026. The website provides additional information on the study scope and schedule. The meeting presentation will be streamed through a link on the study website.

The website also allows for online comments to be submitted. Written comments will be accepted through Monday, July 13, 2026. The study team encourages input from area commuters, concerned citizens, and adjacent landowners and business owners to help refine and finalize recommendations.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

For more information, contact Steve Gramm, SDDOT Project Manager, at 605-773-3281 or via email at Steve.Gramm@state.sd.us.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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