49th Street Bridge Rehabilitation Project over Interstate 29 Scheduled to Begin in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Contact:

Michael Noonan, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Monday June 22, 2026, a full closure is scheduled for the 49th Street Bridge over Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls. During construction, 49th Street will be closed between Terry Avenue and Solberg Avenue. The planned duration of this bridge closure is 50 working days or approximately 10 weeks.

The 49th Street Bridge rehabilitation project over I-29 includes bridge deck repairs, retrofit of concrete barriers, repairs to joints and approach slabs, concrete pavement, installation of new pedestrian railing, and pavement markings.

Traffic Impacts:

There will not be an official detour during the bridge closure. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. Pedestrian traffic will be allowed through the project area but will be detoured to opposite sides of the street as construction progresses.

Additional Project Resources:

Find additional information about this project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/sfmetro.

The Sioux Falls Metro (SFMETRO) text-in notification service is a resource for area motorists to stay updated about projects happening on the State highway and Interstate system around the Sioux Falls area. Text SFMETRO to 605-566-4041 to subscribe to this free service. Users can unsubscribe at any point.

The prime contractor for this $1.17 million project is Journey Group Companies of Sioux Falls, SD. The anticipated overall project completion date is Friday, Oct. 23, 2026.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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