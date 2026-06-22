TradersYard Secures Strategic Funding Round to Accelerate Global Expansion

Backed by Andromeda Capital Partners Suisse, the Vienna-based prop trading firm accelerates global growth and new product launches.

What attracted us to TradersYard from the beginning was its willingness to build rather than borrow.” — Ingmar Mattus

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TradersYard Secures Strategic Funding Round to Accelerate Global ExpansionVienna, Austria — June 22, 2026 — TradersYard, the Vienna-based proprietary trading firm known for its trader-first model and fully customizable trading challenges structure, today announced the completion of a new strategic funding round. The investment reflects the continued support of entrepreneur and investor Ingmar Mattus and Andromeda Capital Partners Suisse, who have backed the company since its early stages. The funding will support TradersYard's international expansion, the launch of new product categories, and the scaling of operations across key global markets.The announcement comes during a period of strong momentum for TradersYard. Since receiving its initial backing from Andromeda Capital Partners Suisse in 2023, the firm has continued to expand its global trader community and strengthen its presence across Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region.“We've spent the last few years building the right product and the right team. This funding allows us to move faster, reach more traders globally, and continue investing in the technology that sets us apart,” said Manuel Sonnleithner, CEO of TradersYard.Just weeks ago, TradersYard launched the latest version of its proprietary trading platform, the TradersYard Platform, marking a significant milestone in the company's mission to build a fully independent, technology-driven trading ecosystem. The launch further strengthens TradersYard's position as one of the few prop firms operating with a complete in-house technology stack.The latest investment will support the rollout of several new product initiatives, including the forthcoming Instant Funded Account offering, which removes the traditional evaluation phase and provides traders with immediate access to funded accounts.“What attracted us to TradersYard from the beginning was its willingness to build rather than borrow. In an industry where many firms rely on third-party solutions, TradersYard has invested in developing its own technology, platform, and infrastructure from the ground up. That commitment creates a strong foundation for long-term growth and innovation. This investment reflects my confidence in the team, the strategy, and the company's potential to become a leading global prop trading brand,” said Ingmar Mattus, Co-Founder of Andromeda Capital Partners Suisse and long-term supporter of TradersYard.The funding round further reinforces the long-term commitment of Ingmar Mattus and Andromeda Capital Partners Suisse to TradersYard's growth strategy. As one of the company's earliest supporters, Andromeda has played an important role in the firm's development from an emerging prop trading startup into a rapidly growing technology-driven trading company with a global reach.Based in Zug, Switzerland, Mattus is Co-Founder of Andromeda Capital Partners Suisse and one of the most recognized entrepreneurs and investors in the retail trading industry. Over the past two decades, he has founded, built, and invested in multiple financial services companies, including Tickmill, MetroTrade, Boltzmann Research, and Change Securities. His continued support of TradersYard reflects a long-term conviction in the company's technology, leadership team, and global growth potential.In addition, TradersYard is preparing the launch of instant payouts, eliminating waiting times for traders to receive rewards and further enhancing the firm's trader-centric experience.About TradersYardTradersYard is a retail proprietary trading firm headquartered in Vienna, Austria. The firm offers simulated trading challenges with fully configurable rules, funded accounts scaling up to $300,000, and a unique scalable reward split starting at 100% on the first $300 of every payout.As one of the few prop firms with its complete technology stack built entirely in-house, TradersYard controls its proprietary trading platform, risk management systems, prop-trading engine, and order management system. This full vertical integration enables exceptional customization, transparency, and execution speed for traders worldwide.Backed by Andromeda Capital Partners Suisse and supported by the continued investment of Ingmar Mattus, TradersYard continues to strengthen its position as a technology-driven leader in the global proprietary trading industry.Learn more at tradersyard.com.

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