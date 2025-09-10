TradersYard Survivor Showdown Season 2 returns Sept 15–26 With $210,000+ in Prizes — Sponsored by GBE Brokers

TradersYard Survivor Showdown Season 2

Ten days of live trading simulation, daily eliminations, and big prizes — all in a zero-risk, global competition.

Our mission with Survivor Showdown is to create a learning arena that mimics real market intensity without the any risks. Season 2 brings even more opportunity and excitement for traders globally.” — TradersYard Team

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TradersYard , the global social trading and prop challenge platform, is thrilled to announce Season 2 of its Survivor Showdown , running September 15–26, 2025. Following the success of the first edition in June, this free worldwide tournament once again blends the thrill of live-market simulation with competitive gaming elements — offering participants a chance to sharpen their skills, climb the ranks, and earn a share of over $210,000 in rewards.This season is proudly backed by GBE Brokers, the Gold Sponsor. As a regulated, trusted broker with a strong trader-first philosophy, GBE helps power the most exciting edition of the Showdown yet.Free to Enter – Built for Survival!The Survivor Showdown challenges traders through a unique competitive structure:💸 100% Free Participation — Zero risk, zero capital required📆 10 Days of Action — September 15 through September 26📊 Simulated Real-Time Trading — Authentic market data without real-money exposure🧠 Game Challenges on Discord — Prediction games and strategy tasks add a layer of fun and pressure⚔️ Daily Eliminations — Only the most disciplined and consistent traders survive to the endCompetitors develop discipline, market instincts, and adaptability while vying for major prizes.Over $210,000 in Prizes for the SurvivorsThe tournament doesn’t just recognize skill — it rewards it:🥇 1st Place: €3,000 Cash + $100k Challenge Account — Value €3,749🥈 2nd Place: €1,500 Cash + $50k Challenge Account — Value €1,799🥉 3rd Place: €500 Cash + $20k Challenge Account — Value €649🏅 4th–10th Place: $5k Challenge Account each — Value €49A Format Like No Other!Unlike standard trading contests, the TradersYard Survivor Showdown unfolds in phases of performance and play:🧮 Trading Days — Deliver results under real-time conditions or risk being cut🎮 Gaming Days — Face prediction and strategy challenges that test intuition and knowledge🔥 Eliminations — Each day, the weakest are removed — leading to a dramatic final showdownOpen to Every Trader!The event welcomes both beginners and pros. It’s designed to push traders to adapt, build consistency, and grow in a fun, competitive, and risk-free environment.Register Now:Secure your free spot today:About TradersYard:TradersYard is an international community and prop trading platform connecting traders worldwide through competitions, social tools, and education. It empowers traders of all levels to grow together in a collaborative and competitive environment.About GBE Brokers:GBE Brokers is a fully licensed and regulated broker providing professional trading infrastructure for retail and institutional clients. Renowned for transparency, speed, and innovation, GBE stands as a reliable partner for serious traders.Join our Discord: https://discord.gg/2j2zYnTHYp

