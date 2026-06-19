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Hope Valley

At approximately 8:00 AM, Troopers arrested Mathew Mazzone, age 41, of 111 Sheffield Hill Road, Exeter, Rhode Island for 1.) Domestic Simple Assault – 1st Offense 2.) Domestic Vandalism – 1st Offense 3.) Domestic Refusal to Relinquish/Damage a Telephone. Mr. Mazzone was transported to the Hope Valley Barracks where he was arraigned and transported to 4th District Court where he was arraigned. Arrest was the result of Troopers responding to a 911 call by the victim.

Media Contact: Captain Jeffrey L'heureux, District "B" Commander, Rhode Island State Police, 401-764-5604 or rispdps@risp.gov

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Hope Valley

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