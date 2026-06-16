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Lincoln Woods Barracks

At 10:25 PM, Troopers arrested Felix Vazquez, age 26, of 113 Fuller Avenue, Apt 1, Central Falls, Rhode Island, on an Affidavit and Arrest Warrant issued by the Pawtucket Police Department for 1.) Domestic Violence - Simple Assault and/or Battery - 1st Offense 2.) Domestic Violence - Disorderly Conduct. This arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Dexter Street in the City of Pawtucket. The subject was transported to the State Police Lincoln Woods Barracks where he was processed and later turned over to the Pawtucket Police Department.

At 12:14 AM, Troopers arrested Breck Tully, age 57, of 386 Annaquatucket Road, North Kingstown, Rhode Island for 1.) Possession of a Schedule I-V Controlled Substance less than 10 Grams (Cocaine); and 2.) Weapons other than Firearms Prohibited. The arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on Charles Street in the City of Providence. The subject was transported to the State Police Lincoln Woods Barracks where he was processed and held overnight to be presented as a bail violator at Sixth Division District Court.

Media Contact: Captain David Bassignani, District "A" Commander, Rhode Island State Police, 401-764-5604 or rispdps@risp.gov

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Lincoln Woods Barracks

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