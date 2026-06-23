Riddle launches Interactive Graphic format, turning static images into clickable, layered experiences for publishers

Riddle Launches Interactive Graphic

New no-code tool lets editorial and content teams place hotspots on images to boost dwell time and audience engagement - no developer required

Our data shows interactive experiences generate more than three times the engagement of a standard web page, and Interactive Graphics bring that power directly to images.” — Boris Pfeiffer, Founder and CEO of Riddle.

SAARBRüCKEN, SAARLAND, GERMANY, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riddle.com , the interactive content platform whose users collectively answered 3.13 billion questions in 2025, today announced the launch of its Interactive Graphic format - a new no-code tool that allows content teams to place clickable or tappable hotspots on any image, with each hotspot revealing text, media, or a second layer of detail when activated. The feature is designed for editorial and marketing teams who need to add depth to visual assets without involving developers. Typical uses include interactive product tours, illustrated maps, annotated infographics, and visual explainers across any topic or vertical.Infographics have been a staple of print and digital publishing for decades - but static images ask nothing of the reader. As audiences move to mobile-first consumption and publishers compete for dwell time, content teams are under growing pressure to make visuals participatory rather than passive. Riddle's own platform data, drawn from 8.96 billion data points in 2025, shows that interactive content delivers 3.02x more engagement than standard web pages, with quizzes and personality tests averaging session durations of 2 minutes 48 seconds - compared to the 54-second average for a typical article or blog post.The Interactive Graphic format extends that same principle to images. Teams upload a base image and click anywhere on it to place numbered hotspot markers. Each hotspot can display a label, title, description, and optional media in a pop-up. For more layered storytelling, additional drill-down images can be added, with hotspots on the main image linking through to a second visual layer - each with its own hotspots and content."Readers don't stick around for static content. They engage when they can participate. Our data shows interactive experiences generate more than three times the engagement of a standard web page, and Interactive Graphics bring that power directly to images,” said Boris Pfeiffer, Founder and CEO of Riddle."The pattern is clear across every format we measure: participation drives attention. When audiences interact, they stay longer, engage more deeply, and remember more. That's exactly what Interactive Graphics are designed to do."Key features of the Riddle Interactive Graphic format:- No-code creation: Add an image, click to place hotspots, fill in the content fields, and publish - no technical knowledge required.- Drill-down navigation: Upload additional images to create a second layer of detail, with hotspots linking from the main image to deeper content.- Mobile-optimized: Pinch and drag on mobile; hotspots that sit close together group automatically and separate on zoom.- Full design control: Hotspot colors are configurable to match any brand. The format integrates with Riddle's existing design system, templates, and white-label options.- Analytics and tracking: Works with Riddle's built-in stats and connects to Google Analytics, Adobe Analytics, and other third-party tracking tools.- Embeds anywhere: Publishes via Riddle's standard embed code, compatible with any website or CMS.- Part of a broader interactive content toolkit: The format sits within Riddle's full library of over 30 interactive formats, including quizzes, polls, personality tests, predictors, leaderboards, mini-games, stories, and forms - all built on the same no-code platform.The Interactive Graphic format is available now to all Riddle subscribers. Full documentation is at riddle.com/help. Teams can start a free 14-day trial at riddle.com.About Riddle Riddle (www.riddle.com) is dedicated to helping companies use online data to better understand their audiences. The platform offers innovative, interactive tools for creating quizzes, personality tests, mini-games, polls, and more, all designed to be seamlessly embedded into websites.Riddle’s interactive formats increase engagement while enabling differentiated data collection. With integrated lead-generation forms, Riddle can combine quiz answers and results with user-provided information to support richer customer profiles and more targeted follow-up.Meeting high data protection standards, Riddle is both fully GDPR-compliant and ISO 27001 certified. Its mission is to help website operators understand who their users are while delivering an enjoyable digital experience.

How to Create Interactive Graphics in Riddle

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.