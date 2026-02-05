Riddle Acquires Convert: Contentbird Convert Becomes Convert by Riddle

Riddle.com acquires Convert from Contentbird

Riddle, Europe’s leader in interactive quiz formats, has acquired Convert, Contentbird’s prediction game and advent calendar solution in the DACH market.

Riddle stands for scalable quiz and interaction solutions, while Convert brings proven prediction game and campaign formats. Together, we are building a future-proof platform for interactive content.” — Boris Pfeiffer, Founder and CEO of Riddle

SAARBRüCKEN , SAARLAND, GERMANY, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on its leading position in interactive content for the media sector, Riddle is expanding its portfolio with Convert by Riddle to better serve brands, agencies, and the employer branding market. Contentbird will increasingly focus on its core business: content operations software, providing intelligent tools, processes, and AI assistants for marketing teams.The key objective of the acquisition is the long-term development of established interactive formats such as prediction games, advent calendars, and price draws, and their migration to a stable, scalable technical foundation. Clients will benefit from Riddle’s technological scale and reach, the combined industry expertise of both companies and Riddle’s deep specialization in interactive campaign formats.Contentbird Convert becomes Convert by Riddle. Under this name, Convert will continue as a standalone offering, maintaining its focus on prediction games, advent calendars, and seasonal campaign formats. The platform is designed for brands and agencies, HR and employer branding decision-makers, publishers and media companies across the German-speaking market.“With Convert by Riddle, we are bringing together two solutions that are a perfect conceptual fit,” says Boris Pfeiffer, Founder and CEO of Riddle.“Riddle stands for scalable quiz and interaction solutions, while Convert represents long-established prediction game and campaign formats. Together, we are building a future-proof platform for interactive content that enables a wide range of stakeholders to make digital content interactive without major risk or lengthy IT processes – and to boost engagement even on short timelines.”Nicolai Kuban, Founder of Contentbird.io, explains the strategic decision to focus on content operations software: “Convert and Riddle are a great match. Our goal at Contentbird is to equip marketing teams with a powerful, AI-driven Content Operations platform that helps them stand out online and create better content faster, distributing it across multiple channels. By bringing strategy, processes, teams, and artificial intelligence together on one central platform, we are sustainably transforming digital content work.”Existing Convert customers can continue using their formats as usual and will gradually benefit from technical improvements, increased stability, and expanded development opportunities. Convert by Riddle opens the door to new campaign formats and closer integration with the broader Riddle ecosystem.About Convert by RiddleConvert by Riddle is a specialized solution for prediction games, advent calendars, seasonal campaign formats, and prize draws. The platform serves brands, publishers, and media companies across the German-speaking market and builds on Convert’s years of experience—now enhanced by Riddle’s scalable technological foundation.About Riddle Riddle (www.riddle.com) is dedicated to helping companies use online data to better understand their audiences. The platform offers innovative, interactive tools for creating quizzes, personality tests, mini-games, polls, and more, all designed to be seamlessly embedded into websites.Riddle’s interactive formats increase engagement while enabling differentiated data collection. With integrated lead-generation forms, Riddle can combine quiz answers and results with user-provided information to support richer customer profiles and more targeted follow-up.Riddle meets high data protection standards, is fully GDPR-compliant, and is ISO 27001 certified. Its mission is to help website operators understand who their users are while delivering an enjoyable digital experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.