ManufactureCT Invests in Connecticut's Next Generation Manufacturing Workforce

Association Awards Scholarships to Connecticut Students Pursuing Careers in Manufacturing

Manufacturing offers tremendous opportunities for young people to build meaningful, rewarding careers right here in Connecticut” — Kate Houlihan, Executive Director of ManufactureCT

WATERBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEDIA IMAGES HERE ManufactureCT has awarded scholarships to five Connecticut students who have demonstrated a commitment to pursuing careers in manufacturing and skilled trades. Recipients were recognized earlier this month during ManufactureCT's Annual Golf Outing Networking & Dinner at The Farms Country Club in Wallingford.The scholarships recognize graduating high school seniors who are continuing their education or entering the manufacturing workforce, helping to support the next generation of talent in Connecticut's manufacturing industry.The 2026 scholarship recipients are:ManufactureCT Kris Lorch Memorial Scholarship – $2,000The Kris Lorch Memorial Scholarship is awarded annually to one exemplary graduating senior who plans to continue their manufacturing education or enter the manufacturing workforce. The scholarship honors Kris Lorch, a longtime Connecticut manufacturing leader and advocate who joined Alloy Engineering Company in 1986 and dedicated much of her career to advancing the industry and supporting its future workforce.• Abigail Rogucki of Derby, CT, graduating from Emmett O'Brien Technical High School. Rogucki plans to attend the University of Connecticut while working second shift at Sikorsky.ManufactureCT Scholarships – $1,000 EachThe following students received $1,000 scholarships. These scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors who are continuing their education in manufacturing or entering the workforce.• Paola Cultrera of East Berlin, CT, graduating from Berlin High School. Cultrera plans to begin his career with Electric Boat.• Johan Rasid of Somers, CT, graduating from University High School of Science and Engineering. Rasid plans to begin his career with Pratt & Whitney.• Angela Riano of Waterbury, CT, graduating from W.F. Kaynor Technical High School. Riano plans to begin her career with RBC Bearings Aircraft Products, Inc.• Anthony Murray of Bridgeport, CT, graduating from Bullard-Havens Technical High School. Murray plans to begin his career with Sikorsky."Manufacturing offers tremendous opportunities for young people to build meaningful, rewarding careers right here in Connecticut," said Kate Houlihan, Executive Director of ManufactureCT. "We are proud to support these students as they take the next step in their journeys and look forward to seeing the contributions they will make to Connecticut's manufacturing workforce in the years ahead."About ManufactureCTFounded in 1913, ManufactureCT, (formerly New Haven Manufacturers Association) is among the longest-running industry groups to serve manufacturers in the United States. In 2019, ManufactureCT celebrated entry into its second century by officially becoming a statewide forum for community and business leaders focused on sharing perspectives from inside manufacturing facilities to build collective strength for the sector. Members are primarily advanced manufacturers, ranging from multi-generation family businesses to multinational corporations. For more information, please visit www.manufacturect.org ###

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